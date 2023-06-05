WWE, Twitch Agree to Contract for Live and Exclusive Content Beginning with Raw

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

WWE and the streaming app Twitch announced a multiyear partnership Monday that will include a "companion sidecast" to Monday Night Raw.

The new show, which will feature a "rotating cast of hosts" and appearances by WWE superstars, is set to debut Monday night on WWE's Twitch channel.

Along with the debut of the new sidecast program, WWE's partnership with Twitch will allow its superstars to return to the platform, which will feature their own "live and exclusive content."

WWE famously banned wrestlers from using Twitch in 2020, causing frustration in the locker room as many connected with their audiences on the platform through video games or other day-to-day life events. The ban also blocked a significant source of outside revenue, which caused a public reexamination of WWE calling its wrestlers "independent contractors" despite seeking control of their outside interests.

There has been loosening of those rules since the initial ban, and Fightful Select reported in April that WWE struck a deal with Twitch to allow performers to return to the platform "with almost no restrictions." Monday's announcement formalizes that agreement and adds an interesting layer to the relationship between the two companies.

