Lakers Must Sign Austin Reaves to Contract amid NBA Rumors on Rockets, Spurs, Magic

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers want to bring back Austin Reaves, it'll cost them.

NBA free agency is still a few weeks away from opening, and a crowd of suitors is already forming.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto recently opined that the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets could both take long looks at Reaves. Scotto also shared a sentiment that it would take a four-year, $100 million offer sheet "to really move the needle."

In that same chat, The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported hearing the San Antonio Spurs "could be a dark horse team that will try to poach Austin from the Lakers." Buha also shared, though, that the Lakers would match any offer sheet on Reaves "all the way up to $100 million."

That's a colossal amount of cash, but if that's what it takes to keep Reaves, it would be money well spent.

