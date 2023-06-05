Cole Caufield, Canadiens Agree to 8-Year, $7.85M AAV Contract Before NHL Free Agency

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday they agreed to an eight-year extension with Cole Caufield that will average $7.85 million per season.

TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie reported the contract includes a no-trade clause:

Caufield was due to be a restricted free agent this offseason. Sportsnet's Luke Fox ranked him as the fourth-best RFA on the board in May.

The 22-year-old made 46 appearances for Montreal in 2022-23, finishing with 26 goals and 10 assists. His 36 points were third-highest on the team.

His campaign ended abruptly in January after he underwent shoulder surgery.

Caufield's impending free agency was one subplot surrounding the Canadiens all year.

"I mean, you try not to (listen), but you really can't get away from it," he told reporters in January. "It's everywhere, you hear it a lot, but for me, it's just about trying to stay away from it. It's going to happen when it happens."

Caufield also attempted to allay any fears over his long-term status in Montreal.

"I love being here. I love this team and this group of guys," he said. "So I just take it one step at a time. But for sure it's in the back of my mind."

The massive extension reflects how Caufield's shoulder surgery did little to dent his overall value. His salary will make him the second-highest-paid forward on the team behind Nick Suzuki ($7.875 million).

Caufield finished ninth in the Calder Trophy voting in 2021-22 after totaling 43 points, and he was on pace to smash that output before his shoulder injury.

Between him and Suzuki, the future of the Canadiens' forward line is bright.