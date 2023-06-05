NHL Stanley Cup Final 2023: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Game 2

0 of 3

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are favored to hold on to their home-ice advantage in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas used a three-goal third period to close out Game 1 against the Florida Panthers, as the Knights put up the highest scoring total against Sergei Bobrovsky since the first round.

Florida's response may start with an improved performance out of Matthew Tkachuk. The star of the Eastern Conference Final was held to two shots on goal and no points in the series opener.

Vegas got two points out of its superstar, Jack Eichel, and its supporting cast chipped in with key plays as well.

The Knights do not have to make many adjustments to come away with the Game 2 win, while Florida needs to be a bit sharper after totaling 46 penalty minutes and conceding five times.