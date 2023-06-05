NHL Stanley Cup Final 2023: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Game 2

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2023: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Game 2June 5, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights are favored to hold on to their home-ice advantage in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Vegas used a three-goal third period to close out Game 1 against the Florida Panthers, as the Knights put up the highest scoring total against Sergei Bobrovsky since the first round.
Florida's response may start with an improved performance out of Matthew Tkachuk. The star of the Eastern Conference Final was held to two shots on goal and no points in the series opener.
Vegas got two points out of its superstar, Jack Eichel, and its supporting cast chipped in with key plays as well.
The Knights do not have to make many adjustments to come away with the Game 2 win, while Florida needs to be a bit sharper after totaling 46 penalty minutes and conceding five times.
Game 2 Odds
Money Line
Vegas (-135; bet $135 to win $100)
Florida (+115; bet $100 to win $115)
Puck Line
Vegas (-1.5; +180)
Florida (+1.5; -210)
Over/Under: 5.5
Vegas Must Keep Up Pressure on Florida Net
The Knights converted on five of their 34 shots on target in Game 1.
It took Vegas until the third period to pull away, but it did not stop testing Bobrovsky in the Florida net.
The home side has to bring the same offensive intensity to Game 2, no matter what adjustments Florida throws at it.
Vegas' depth is vital to keep up the pressure. Mark Stone and Reilly Smith combined for 10 shots on goal in Game 1, while the top line of Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault combined for four points.
The Knights' six defensemen combined for 11 shots on target, and that part of the offensive approach could be vital in Game 2.
Vegas could take advantage of deflections or an out-of-position Bobrovsky with blistering shots from the point.
The Knights just need to keep peppering the Florida goal from all angles, and that should lead to a few goals while Bobrovsky works back into a rhythm after his 10-day layoff between the Eastern Conference Final and Stanley Cup Final.
Florida Needs More out of Matthew Tkachuk
Tkachuk had one of his least productive playoff games Saturday.
Florida's biggest star totaled 14 penalty minutes and only sent two shots on Adin Hill in the Vegas goal.
The lackluster showing ended a four-game point streak, but the good news for Florida is that Tkachuk has not gone two games in a row without producing a goal or assist this postseason.
He can't solely win the game for Florida, especially if Vegas' deeper lines play well again, but he can provide a boost for the Panthers.
Florida needs to score the opening goal again, and if that happens, it needs to pile on with a second instead of conceding.
The Panthers only led by one goal in the series opener, and if Tkachuk and Co. find a way to break open a multi-goal advantage, it will put Vegas under pressure and potentially lead to some mistakes out of the home side.
