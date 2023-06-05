Nikola Jokić on Game 2 Loss to Heat: Nuggets 'Didn't Play the Right Way' in 4Q

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets blew a lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat, and center Nikola Jokić is laser-focused on that fact.

Denver entered the final quarter with an eight-point edge but was outscored 36-25 in the fourth and fell to the Heat 111-108. Jokić stated that the team wasn't playing up to its standard during the crucial 12-minute stretch.

He added that the team simply wasn't disciplined enough with the game hanging in the balance:

The Nuggets had 21 fouls and 12 turnovers as a team, with Jokić leading the way in the latter category with five. That minor blemish was overshadowed by a performance that otherwise saw the dominant center post 41 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets will now travel to Miami for Games 3 and 4, with Game 3 slated to tip off Wednesday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET.