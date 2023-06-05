X

    Nikola Jokić on Game 2 Loss to Heat: Nuggets 'Didn't Play the Right Way' in 4Q

    Jack MurrayJune 5, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 4: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays defense during Game Two of the 2023 NBA Finals against Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat on June 4, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Denver Nuggets blew a lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat, and center Nikola Jokić is laser-focused on that fact.

    Denver entered the final quarter with an eight-point edge but was outscored 36-25 in the fourth and fell to the Heat 111-108. Jokić stated that the team wasn't playing up to its standard during the crucial 12-minute stretch.

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    Nikola Jokic: "We just didn't play the right way in the 4th quarter."

    He added that the team simply wasn't disciplined enough with the game hanging in the balance:

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    Nikola Jokic: "Discipline is the key for us…They're punishing you when you make mistakes."

    The Nuggets had 21 fouls and 12 turnovers as a team, with Jokić leading the way in the latter category with five. That minor blemish was overshadowed by a performance that otherwise saw the dominant center post 41 points and 11 rebounds.

    The Nuggets will now travel to Miami for Games 3 and 4, with Game 3 slated to tip off Wednesday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET.

