    Michael Malone Questions Nuggets' Effort in G2 Loss to Heat: 'That's a Huge Concern'

    Doric SamJune 5, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 4: Head Coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets talks to the media before the game during game two of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 4, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    After the Miami Heat stole Game 2 of the NBA Finals with a fourth-quarter comeback on the Denver Nuggets' home floor at Ball Arena, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was not happy with his team's energy down the stretch of the game.

    "This is the NBA Finals and we're talking about effort. That's a huge concern of mine," Malone told reporters to open his post-game press conference, later adding that he felt some players were "feeling sorry for themselves" after missing shots, which affected the rest of their game.

