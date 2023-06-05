'Tough as Hell' Heat Stun Twitter as Jimmy Butler Keys G2 NBA Finals Win vs. Nuggets

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

After Thursday's disappointing showing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it was easy to write off the Miami Heat in their series against the Denver Nuggets. But in Sunday's Game 2, Miami put its culture on full display once again to earn a 111-108 comeback victory.

Heat star Jimmy Butler powered a dominant fourth-quarter performance, overcoming an eight-point deficit and outscoring the Nuggets by 11 points in the final frame to spoil the night for fans at Ball Arena. He overcame a subpar shooting night (7-of-19) to finish with 21 points and nine assists.

However, Butler had a ton of help on Sunday night as the Heat role players provided some much-needed production. Point guard Gabe Vincent scored a team-high 23 points. Bam Adebayo finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Max Strus scored all 14 of his points in the first half, and Duncan Robinson scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.

The Heat were able to overcome a 41-point outing from Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, who added 11 rebounds but finished with just four assists. No other Denver player topped 20 points.

The night belonged to Miami, as NBA Twitter couldn't help but to express its astonishment at Sunday's comeback victory:

With the series now tied 1-1, the momentum appears to have shifted to Miami's side. Many believed that the Heat were overmatched by the Nuggets after Thursday's Game 1 loss with some even predicting they'd get swept out of the NBA FInals, but they proved otherwise on Sunday.

The teams will head to Miami for Wednesday's Game 3, and the Heat will try to hold serve on their home floor.