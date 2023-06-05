X

    'Tough as Hell' Heat Stun Twitter as Jimmy Butler Keys G2 NBA Finals Win vs. Nuggets

    Doric SamJune 5, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 4: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on during Game Two of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on June 4, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    After Thursday's disappointing showing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it was easy to write off the Miami Heat in their series against the Denver Nuggets. But in Sunday's Game 2, Miami put its culture on full display once again to earn a 111-108 comeback victory.

    Heat star Jimmy Butler powered a dominant fourth-quarter performance, overcoming an eight-point deficit and outscoring the Nuggets by 11 points in the final frame to spoil the night for fans at Ball Arena. He overcame a subpar shooting night (7-of-19) to finish with 21 points and nine assists.

    However, Butler had a ton of help on Sunday night as the Heat role players provided some much-needed production. Point guard Gabe Vincent scored a team-high 23 points. Bam Adebayo finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Max Strus scored all 14 of his points in the first half, and Duncan Robinson scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.

    The Heat were able to overcome a 41-point outing from Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, who added 11 rebounds but finished with just four assists. No other Denver player topped 20 points.

    The night belonged to Miami, as NBA Twitter couldn't help but to express its astonishment at Sunday's comeback victory:

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    The Heat are tough as hell.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Heat in the 4Q: <a href="https://t.co/AlZxwwK2Yo">pic.twitter.com/AlZxwwK2Yo</a>

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    This Heat group is one of the most mentally tough teams I've seen in a long time. They just keep finding a way.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    This is what the Heat does. Show a weakness, they'll exploit it. Denver has regular defensive lapses and the Heat roasted them for it.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    4th quarter Jimmy Butler 👀 <a href="https://t.co/UxpkUz48QJ">pic.twitter.com/UxpkUz48QJ</a>

    Bryan Fonseca 🇵🇷 @BryanFonsecaNY

    That whole turning Nikola Jokic into a scorer thing appeared to work... <br><br>And the Heat won despite Jimmy Butler's lack of a superstar game.<br><br>(He did hit a few shots when it mattered and guarded Jamal Murray well all things considered...)

    Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

    What a magnificent 4th Quarter from the Heat thus far. One missed shot all quarter? Incredible.

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    The father, the son and the Holy Spirit <a href="https://t.co/s0KQC3IsnY">pic.twitter.com/s0KQC3IsnY</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    The Heat really are remarkable. They just don't quit.

    Naveen Ganglani @naveenganglani

    7 of the Miami Heat's 13 wins in the 2023 NBA Playoffs are games where they trailed by double digits at one point in the game.<br><br>... and they've now done it against every team they faced in the postseason.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    What an incredible TEAM performance - 7 Heat players with crucial contributions, including Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry. Yet only a late three by Caleb Martin. DON'T LET HIM GET BACK ON TRACK IN GAMES 3 &amp; 4.

    Bryan Fonseca 🇵🇷 @BryanFonsecaNY

    The NBA Finals have officially begun..........

    With the series now tied 1-1, the momentum appears to have shifted to Miami's side. Many believed that the Heat were overmatched by the Nuggets after Thursday's Game 1 loss with some even predicting they'd get swept out of the NBA FInals, but they proved otherwise on Sunday.

    The teams will head to Miami for Wednesday's Game 3, and the Heat will try to hold serve on their home floor.