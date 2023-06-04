Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson Expected to Join Team USA's 2023 World Cup Roster

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It appears New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson will soon be wearing a Team USA jersey once again.

The 2014 U-18 FIBA Americas champion was among a crew of players linked to the Team USA roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in August, according to Marc Stein.

Brunson is coming off a breakout 2022-23 season that saw him average 24 points and 6.2 assists in 68 games for the Knicks. He helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, where they fell to the Miami Heat in six games.

Brunson joins Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis and Austin Reaves as reported commits to the U.S. team. This is the first World Cup since 2019, and the Americans are hoping to improve on a seventh-place finish. Spain won that tournament over Argentina.

The U.S. is seeking its sixth FIBA World Cup Championship and its first since 2014. The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 25th to September 10th and will be hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.