    Team USA Women Win 2023 3x3 FIBA World Cup; Jimmer Fredette, Men Capture Silver

    Jack MurrayJune 4, 2023

    VIENNA, AUSTRIA JUNE 4: Ji Yuan Wan of China vies with Hailey Van Lith of the USA during the womens semifinal match between the USA and China on Day 6 of the FIBA 3x3 World cup at Rathausplatz on June 4, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Andrea Kareth /SEPA.Media /Getty Images)
    Andrea Kareth /SEPA.Media /Getty Images

    Team USA is leaving the 2023 3x3 FIBA World Cup with a pair of medals.

    The women's team took gold in the event, winning the championship game 16-12 over France. The men's team fell short to Serbia, losing 21-19, and brought home the silver medal.

    The men's team's loss came after they had a golden chance to win. The tournament does not just rely on a clock, the winner could also be determined by whoever scores 21 points first. The U.S. men led 19-15, and former BYU sharpshooter Jimmer Fredette had an opportunity to seal the deal. His shot rimmed out, giving the Serbians some life.

    Serbia then started a 6-0 run that cemented them as top dog in the 3x3 circuit, as this was the countries fifth 3x3 World Cup victory in the past six tournaments.

    The U.S. women outlasted France through tough defense and timely scoring. Some standouts include incoming LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith and Stanford's Cameron Brink, who was named tournament MVP.

    The men's team finished the tournament 6-1 overall, while the women finished 7-1. The women's gold was the team's first since 2014.

