    Yankees' Aaron Judge Out vs. Dodgers with Toe Injury; Aaron Boone Unsure About IL

    Julia StumbaughJune 4, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after a two run homerun from Jake Bauers #61, to take a 4-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Aaron Judge is out of the New York Yankees lineup Sunday night after suffering a toe injury.

    Judge is receiving treatment after banging his toe into the wall while making a catch during the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported.

    Manager Aaron Boone said he does not yet know if Judge will end up on the injured list.

    Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch

    Aaron Judge banged his toe during the crash into the outfield wall yesterday. He's sore and receiving treatment. Aaron Boone said he wasn't sure if he'd use Judge off the bench tonight.

    Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch

    Aaron Judge (toe) to the IL?<br><br>Aaron Boone: "I don't know. Not at this point. We'll see how he is today, tomorrow and the next day."

