Yankees' Aaron Judge Out vs. Dodgers with Toe Injury; Aaron Boone Unsure About IL

Aaron Judge is out of the New York Yankees lineup Sunday night after suffering a toe injury.

Judge is receiving treatment after banging his toe into the wall while making a catch during the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported.

Manager Aaron Boone said he does not yet know if Judge will end up on the injured list.

