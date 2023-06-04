Report: Heat to Start Kevin Love over Caleb Martin for NBA Finals Game 2 vs. Nuggets

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Ahead of Sunday night's NBA Finals Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat are going back to the starting lineup they've utilized throughout most of the playoffs.

NBA TV's Jared Greenberg reports the Heat plan to start veteran Kevin Love at power forward over Caleb Martin, who started in the Game 1 loss.

