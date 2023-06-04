Nikola Jokić's Agent Says He Signed Nuggets Star Without Ever Watching Him Play

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokić is a two-time MVP and three wins away from being a first-time NBA champion.

He has had an amazing career, but it may not have come without some blind faith from his agent, Misko Raznatovic, who told Showtime Basketball's All The Smoke that he signed the Denver Nuggets' superstar without ever seeing him play in person:

Raznatovic added that he's the only player in the 27-year of his agency that was signed without anybody watching him play first.

It proved to be one of the most prescient decisions in NBA history. Jokić is now one of the game's preeminent superstars, a unique blend of scoring, rebounding and playmaking from the center position.

He's revolutionized the center position as a playmaker almost in a similar vein to how the 6'9" Magic Johnson changed the league's conception of the point guard position, traditionally played by smaller guards up until that point.

In the years to follow, non-traditional point guards and point forwards like LeBron James and Ben Simmons follow in Johnson's footsteps. It will be fascinating to see how the center position evolves after Jokić, and at least partly because Raznatovic took a chance on a young player he'd never seen.