    Nikola Jokić's Supporting Cast Slammed by Fans as Nuggets Drop NBA Finals G2 vs. Heat

    Francisco RosaJune 5, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 04: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat defends against Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game Two of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 04, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The Denver Nuggets looked like they were going to cruise to a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals and remain undefeated on their home floor.

    Until they didn't.

    Denver wasted a Nikola Jokić scoring masterclass and blew a 15-point first half lead at Ball Arena en route to a 111-108 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2 on Sunday night. Miami looked to turn Jokić into a scorer and it was effective as most of the Nuggets' roster struggled to get going.

    The two-time MVP dropped 41 points on 16-of-28 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and just four assists, well below his usual passing production. Only two other players in the Nuggets' starting five finished in double figures.

    Four out of their five starters reached that mark in the team's dominant Game 1 win.

    The Nuggets went down 12 points early in the first quarter but their bench unit gave them a huge boost, helping lead them on a 23-5 run to give them a 15-point lead at one point in the second quarter.

    However, the Heat's zone caused Denver some issues, especially in the fourth when they outscored the home team 36-25 to knot the series at a game apiece.

    Despite the late struggles, Denver still had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but didn't manage to convert.

    Fans on Twitter were naturally rueing the missed opportunity with a 2-0 series lead there for the taking.

    ESPN @espn

    Jamal Murray had a chance to tie the game at the end 👀 <a href="https://t.co/EMbC8pRePi">pic.twitter.com/EMbC8pRePi</a>

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Nuggets 15-point blown lead is their largest in any home game this season

    Andre Mosley @TheDreMos

    No one stepped up to help Jokic until it was too late

    Aaron M. @amcfarla

    The starters minus Jokic tonight have a total of 32 points. Jokic needs some help. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MileHighBasketball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MileHighBasketball</a>

    hobie brown @BossTipz

    Never really seen the Nuggets O like this

    Long Tan & Handsome @tensaiarmando

    Denver players outside of jokic…. <a href="https://t.co/TT4Za0u4ox">pic.twitter.com/TT4Za0u4ox</a>

    Kyle Seeley @PresidentSeeley

    Jokic is single handedly keeping the Nuggets in this game. He has 35 and only one other player is in double figures. Murray has 10. No one else is playing well at all

    Ben Whitehead @thebenwhitehead

    Terrible defense by the Nuggets tonight. Series about to be tied

    Brandon @BJensen123

    Woof the Nuggets are getting blasted

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    Denver 3-7 during the regular season when Nikola Jokic had 6 assists or less.<br><br>Tonight 4 assists

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    Nikola Jokic has scored 40+ points three times in these playoffs. Denver is 0-3 in those games. Nuggets have only lost four games all playoffs. They're at their best when everyone's cooking.

    As the series shifts to Miami, the Nuggets will be looking to get back to their bread and butter and make Jokić a facilitator again.

    Jamal Murray had 18 points on an inefficient 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and Aaron Gordon had 12 points. Aside from that duo, Denver suffered greatly from being knocked out of their normal offensive rhythm.

    Coach Michael Malone will be hoping to find an answer to Miami's zone over the next couple games and regain control of the series.

    Game 3 of the Finals is set for Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.