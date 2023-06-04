Donovan Mitchell Lists Top 5 Defenders in NBA, Including Warriors' Draymond Green

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Draymond Green is still one of the best defenders in the NBA, according to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

On Sunday's episode of the "Run Your Race" podcast, hosted by Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson, Mitchell was asked to list his top five defenders in the NBA.

In no order, Mitchell named the Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday, Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort, Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby, and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo.

He added that Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart and Golden State Warriors' Green "have to tie for fifth."

The one player on Green's list still active in the NBA playoffs, Adebayo, has been key to the Heat's improbable run to the finals. The No. 8-seeded team emerged on top of the Eastern Conference in part thanks to expert screening from the 6'9" center.

Green was most recently on the wrong side of the highlight reel for some costly errors in the Warriors' six-game series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. During the regular season, however, he was named to the NBA's All-Defense second team while helping the Warriors put up one of the best defenses in the league this season.

Notable names missing from Mitchell's list included the Bucks' 2020 Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo, reigning DPOY winner Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Mitchell's Cavs teammate Evan Mobley, who finished third in voting for the award this year.