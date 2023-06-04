Micah Parsons Hopes Cowboys 'Go All the Way' in 2023: 'This Gotta Be the Year'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl drought sits at 27 years, and Micah Parsons is determined not to let it become 28.

"You just feel it in the room," he said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Everybody is like, 'This gotta be the year.' Each year I've been here, we've gone a little bit further. Now, I'm hoping we ain't gotta make no small jump to the NFC (title game) and then go home. I'm hoping we go all the way."

Dallas matched its win total from 2021, going 12-5 and claiming an NFC wild-card berth in 2022. The significance of beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round wasn't lost on head coach Mike McCarthy, either.

The good times ended a week later as the Cowboys mustered 12 points and 282 yards of offense in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Parsons' excitement isn't totally misplaced because Dallas figures to be in the postseason hunt once again. The team is basically running it back in terms of the roster, and the departures of Ezekiel Elliott, Dalton Schultz and Connor McGovern were offset somewhat by the acquisitions of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore.

Still, the Cowboys came in at seventh in Bleacher Report's post-draft NFL power rankings. McCarthy's coaching, Dak Prescott's NFL-high 15 interceptions in 2022, and the franchise's longtime playoff futility all present concerns in their quest for a title.

Maybe this season will be different, but the fanbase has been telling itself that for nearly three decades.