NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand After the 2023 NFL Draft?May 2, 2023
The 2023 NFL draft has come and gone. From Alabama quarterback Bryce Young heading to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 overall to Toledo edge-rusher Desjuan Johnson going to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 259, we now know where most players in year's rookie class will begin their professional careers.
The draft altered the NFL landscape in a big way, bolstering position groups and filling needs. But that wasn't the first time this offseason that has happened, of course. Teams have been adding talent and improving the roster via free agency and trades for well over a month.
There are some teams that don't look all that much different than they did in February. Others are barely recognizable. But this much is sure: As a whole, the league is a much different place than it was when the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their victory in Super Bowl LVII.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have gathered together again to sift through the offseason's fallout and slot the league's teams from Nos. 32 to 1.
The top squad shouldn't surprise anyone, but there are other teams that will.
32. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2023 draft with some glaring holes on both sides of the ball. The protection in front of Kyler Murray badly needed an upgrade. So did a pass rush that managed the ninth-fewest sacks in 2022.
The Cardinals took steps in both areas. After trading down from No. 3 to No. 12 in Round 1, they moved back up six spots to make Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. the first offensive tackle selected. Then the Redbirds hit the edge, using their second choice on LSU edge-rusher BJ Ojulari.
Both are talented players at positions of need. Arizona also needed depth in the secondary, drafting Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams in Round 3.
By most estimations, the Cardinals had a solid draft. But this remains a team shrouded in uncertainty. There's a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon. There's no telling when Murray, who is recovering from a torn ACL, will be back under center. And DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors continue to swirl through the desert like a summer dust storm.
Are the Cardinals better now than they were a week ago? Sure. But were it not for the Los Angeles Rams and all of their problems, Arizona would be an easy pick for last place in the NFC West.
And they're one of the leading candidates to have the first overall pick in the 2024 draft.
31. Chicago Bears
Once the Chicago Bears traded the first overall pick in this year's draft to Carolina, the edict for 2023 became clear: get better around third-year quarterback Justin Fields.
In news that should make Fields quite happy, Chicago used its first pick on bolstering its abysmal offensive line, drafting hulking Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright (6'6", 335 lbs). Then the team snared a big man on the defensive line in Florida's Gervon Dexter Sr. (6'6", 312 lbs) at No. 53 overall. A few picks later, the Bears added secondary help with Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.
It was a wide net, but it just highlights that this roster had holes all over it entering the offseason. The linebackers are better after the Bears signed Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards in free agency. DJ Moore, who came over in the trade with the Panthers, gives Fields the No. 1 receiver he lacked last year.
The problem is that even with all of those additions, the Bears still have a ways to go. This is a team that was 28th in total offense, 23rd in scoring offense, 29th in total defense and dead last in scoring defense last season.
Even if the Bears are markedly better in 2023, that doesn't mean they will be good.
30. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans did their level best to have their cake and eat it too in Round 1.
After substantial speculation that they might pass on a quarterback with the second overall pick, they did select a signal-caller, opting for Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Then, using some of the draft capital obtained in last year's Deshaun Watson trade, Houston moved up to No. 3 to snag the player thought by most to be the draft's top defensive prospect in Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.
General manager Nick Caserio should have been thrilled with the move. Except, as James Dator reported for SB Nation, Caserio didn't want Stroud.
"The front office didn't really want Stroud," he said. "It was extremely well known throughout league circles that the Texans draft board was [Bryce] Young, [Will] Levis, [Anthony] Richardson, Stroud—with the football people in the organization wanting to roll the dice on a player with home run potential, rather than hitting a double."
The GM may be bummed, but one of our analysts feels that Houston nailed Thursday's first round.
"Houston needs talent all over the place," Davenport said. "And Stroud and Anderson won't fix all that ails them. But snaring the best quarterback and the best pass-rusher in the entire draft is most assuredly a big-time step in the right direction."
29. Atlanta Falcons
Last year, the Atlanta Falcons ranked third in the NFL in rushing at 159.9 yards per game. No team in the league ran the ball more than the team's 559 attempts.
Those numbers aren't likely to change much in 2023 because the Falcons did something Thursday that no NFL team had done since 2018: use a top-10 pick on a running back.
It was a pick that raised a few eyebrows, but Moton believes it was a continuation of a solid offseason.
"With the addition of tight end Jonnu Smith in a trade and wideout Mack Hollins in free agency, Atlanta has assembled a group of towering pass-catchers. The Falcons' official website lists Smith, Hollins, Drake London and Kyle Pitts at 6'3" or taller," he said. "The Falcons could field a top-10 scoring offense next season, and they may not have to win scoring shootouts.
"Atlanta finished the 2022 campaign with a defense that ranked 23rd or worse in points and yards allowed," he continued. "Between free agency and the draft, the front office poured its resources into that side of the ball. The Falcons signed Jessie Bates III, Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, Bud Dupree and Mike Hughes in free agency. They also drafted defensive lineman Zach Harrison and slot cornerback Clark Phillips III in the third and fourth rounds, respectively."
"Atlanta could compete for a division title with Tom Brady transitioning into his post-career years in retirement."
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The biggest issue facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 is the quarterback position. But barring a massive trade up, that problem wasn't getting fixed in the draft. Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will be under center this year.
So, the Buccaneers decided to focus on the trenches in the early rounds of the draft. In Round 1, they took Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey, an undersized (6'0", 280 lbs) but explosive defensive tackle. In Round 2, they selected North Dakota State's Cody Mauch, a hard-nosed interior offensive lineman. Then it was back to defense in Round 3 with Louisville edge-rusher YaYa Diaby, an athletic but raw youngster with boatloads of potential.
Here's the cold, hard truth for these Bucs. Tom Brady is gone, and he isn't coming back. Even if the team is able to contend in a moribund NFC South and make the playoffs, this year's postseason trip is going to look a lot like last year's: quick and ugly.
An argument can be made that it's better to bottom out—that one terrible season can actually accelerate a turnaround, especially if it means getting an elite quarterback prospect. That's not going to happen in Tampa. The Buccaneers may not be good, but they aren't awful either.
And in some respects, being stuck in that netherworld of mediocrity is the worst place to be.
27. Indianapolis Colts
Since Andrew Luck's sudden retirement in 2019, the Indianapolis Colts have opened the regular season with a different starting quarterback each and every year. That will be the case again in 2023, when Gardner Minshew or Anthony Richardson becomes the latest member of the carousel.
However, there's renewed hope that Richardson will stop the merry-go-round. The former Florida standout and fourth overall pick is a raw but uniquely talented prospect, with a 6'4, 244-pound frame, 4.43 40-yard speed and a cannon for an arm. He told reporters he embraces the pressure of being tasked with leading the Colts back to respectability.
"I feel like I've been dealing with pressure my whole life, so pressure isn't anything new for me," Richardson said. "And playing at the University of Florida, I feel like it was a lot of pressure in that as well. So pressure doesn't do anything but create legends. Pressure is only hard if you're not prepared. So I'm going to make sure I'm prepared to the best of my ability."
"Richardson is the most athletic quarterback of the last 36 years, if not all-time," Sobleski said. "He lacks experience and needs refinement within his mechanics, but he brings legitimate top-five quarterback potential with his blend of size, pocket presence, natural athleticism and explosive arm talent. The rookie quarterback immediately makes the Colts' running game more dynamic alongside the already-special Jonathan Taylor."
This isn't a bad team—on either side of the ball. If Richardson is half the player the Colts believe he is, Indianapolis won't be this low in these rankings for long.
26. Carolina Panthers
The Bryce Young era in Carolina has officially begun.
The Panthers mortgaged their future to move up and acquire the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, and there had been speculation for some time that they had settled on Young to be their quarterback of the future. Sure enough, Young led off the 2023 draft, and while addressing reporters at the rookie's introductory presser, David Tepper said the Panthers felt Young was the guy who could lead the franchise out of the darkness and into a Super Bowl.
"Listen, you want to win Super Bowls," Tepper said. "And you know there's no sure thing here. But it's a probability. We thought this guy has the best probability of winning Super Bowls."
That's big talk coming from the owner of a team that last won more than seven games in 2017. For all that Young accomplished at Alabama, as Tepper said, there are no sure things in the NFL. And the offensive talent around Young leaves something to be desired.
But it has been a while since the excitement level in Charlotte was this high.
"The organization spent years searching for a franchise quarterback and whiffing on multiple opportunities. In what amounted to a move born of desperation—which shouldn't be viewed as a negative—the Panthers did what they had to do by trading up to the No. 1 overall pick and getting their preferred quarterback," Sobleski said.
"Now Young is in the lineup, and the rest of the roster has already been built relatively well. The offensive line is an up-and-coming group. The running game showed how good it could be late last year, and Miles Sanders joined the backfield as a free agent. Adam Thielen's signing will help offset DJ Moore's departure. And the franchise can always hang its hat on a talented defense. As long as Young is what the team expects him to be, the Panthers could quickly rise to the top of a weak NFC South."
25. Tennessee Titans
There was no shortage of speculation before the 2023 draft that the Tennessee Titans could select a quarterback for the second straight year in preparation for the post-Ryan Tannehill era.
It happened—just not like most expected. The Titans did take Kentucky's Will Levis, but that pick didn't occur until early on Day 2. On Day 1, the team made an effort to bolster the protection in front of whoever their quarterback will be, selecting Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski at No. 11 overall.
After a tumultuous offseason in which both Tannehill and Derrick Henry were the subject of trade rumors, it appears that it's going to be the status quo in Nashville for at least one more season after the Titans made the playoffs three times in four year with Tannehill under center.
For their run to be successful, they will need to be more consistent defensively.
Last year, no team allowed fewer yards per game on the ground than Tennessee. But no team surrendered more yards per game through the air.
If that pass defense isn't markedly better, the Titans have no shot in an AFC loaded with superstar quarterbacks.
24. Green Bay Packers
So, um, there are some changes in Green Bay this year. Something about a new quarterback who isn't really new at all.
Where the Packers were concerned, the focus of the draft was always going to be on what Green Bay did with the draft capital obtained in the Aaron Rodgers trade. Would this finally be the first time in over 20 years that it would draft a wide receiver in Round 1?
In a word, nope. Green Bay's first pick was Iowa edge-rusher Lukas Van Ness. The Packers did use the second-rounder obtained from New York for a pass-catcher in the lanky-but-raw tight end Luke Musgrave of Oregon State.
But with the 50th pick, Jordan Love finally got some wide receiver help in the form of Michigan State's Jayden Reed, who was Bleacher Report's 11th-ranked wideout in the class.
The Packers have talent on defense, a solid offensive line and a great one-two punch at running back in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion. In many respects, this is a team capable of competing in a division without a runaway favorite.
But it all comes down to whether or not Love is the franchise quarterback the Packers believe he is.
23. Los Angeles Rams
Not that long ago, the Los Angeles Rams were watching confetti rain down as the champions of Super Bowl LVI.
Now, just a couple of short years later, the Rams are blowing the team up—at least partly.
Inside linebacker Bobby Wagner was let go after one year with the team. Wide receiver Allen Robinson II was sent packing. So was star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and edge-rusher Leonard Floyd.
However, while speaking to reporters, Rams general manager Les Snead said that what's happing in Los Angeles is less rebuild than "remodel" and that while some veterans are being shown the door, the team's core remains intact.
"We're very well aware that some of our core players, right, are in their primes and are getting closer to the twilight of their primes," he said. "But that does not mean, right, when you're a player like that in your prime that you're still not very productive and can be very successful."
Sure enough, Matthew Stafford remains on the team. So does star receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
But outside Donald, the Rams defense has been gutted.
And after the worst season ever by a defending Super Bowl champion, the 2023 campaign probably won't be much better.
22. Las Vegas Raiders
Moton is our resident king of all things Silver and Black, so we'll let him take it from here.
"The Las Vegas Raiders could finish in the top 10 in total yards and scoring if quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stays healthy. They have a star receiver in Davante Adams, and wideout Jakobi Meyers knows head coach Josh McDaniels' offensive system from their time together with the New England Patriots.
"In 2022, the Raiders fielded a passing offense that tied for 11th in yards despite an uneven campaign from Derek Carr, who threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
"Assuming Garoppolo's experience in McDaniels' system works in his favor, he could elevate the aerial attack.
"On top of that, Garoppolo has a pair of pass-catching tight ends in Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer, whom the Raiders selected in the second round of the draft. The rookie comes into the league after a strong two-year stretch between 2021 and 2022 at Notre Dame, hauling 138 passes for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"However, the Raiders still have question marks on the second and third levels of their defense.
"Vegas missed out on top prospects at cornerback and took Jakorian Bennett in the fourth round. He can potentially earn a big role, though the Raiders had a chance to draft superior talent early in the third round (pick No. 70) and still take Bennett on Day 3. Moreover, they waited until the sixth round to address their weak linebacker room.
"In 2023, the Raiders must try to outscore teams with a high-powered offense because of their defensive inexperience and vulnerabilities in the middle of the field and on the boundary."
21. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders were a team that was often mentioned as a club that could trade up for a quarterback. But the Commanders appear to be content to see what they have in second-year pro Sam Howell, with Jacoby Brissett waiting in wings as insurance.
However, the Commanders were apparently intent on adding firepower in the secondary, given all the big-time offenses in the NFC East. Despite ranking fourth in the league against the pass last year, Washington spent its first two picks on defensive backs in Emmanuel Forbes of Mississippi State and Jartavius Martin of Illinois.
It's no secret that the defense should be the strength of the Commanders. The line is loaded, the secondary is deep and talented and the linebackers are adequate. Washington has talent at the skill positions as well. But for Davenport, questions on the offensive line and at quarterback relegate the Commanders to the back end of the NFC East.
"The Commanders aren't a bad team per se," he said. But when you have an inexperienced fifth-round quarterback lining up behind a bottom-five offensive line, that's a problem. When he's doing that in arguably the toughest division in the league, it's a big problem."
"The entirety of the Commanders' 2023 season centers on whether Sam Howell can prove he's the guy," Sobleski said. "Last year's 144th overall pick played in one game as a rookie. He threw for 169 yards, one score and an interception against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. The quarterback also ran for a touchdown.
"In the end, the Commanders are good enough to compete, but they're still a step or two behind the rest of the division for three reasons: Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones."
20. Denver Broncos
There's no sugar-coating it: The Denver Broncos were awful last year. Russell Wilson's first year in Denver was awful. Nathaniel Hackett was a disaster as head coach. And the team, well, sucked.
Now there's a new head coach in Sean Payton, and he said at his introductory presser in February that Step 1 in turning the Broncos around is getting Wilson going.
"I do feel like the last couple weeks, we saw a little bit more of maybe what we were expecting or accustomed to—and I say we, you all—when you signed him," Payton said of Wilson. "I think the No. 1 job for us as coaches is in evaluating our players, what are the things that they do really well and then let's try to put them in those positions. At least, that's the starting point, and I think that's important to highlight their strengths. Then minimize maybe any weaknesses."
To that end, the Broncos spent big in the offseason on the offensive line, bringing in tackle Mike McGlinchey. Denver made good use of the limited draft capital they had this year, adding help in the secondary and an athletic linebacker in Drew Sanders. Denver's defense was already stout.
If the Russell Wilson we see in 2023 looks more like the player who lit things up in Seattle, the Broncos could surprise some people this season,
19. New Orleans Saints
The story of the New Orleans Saints offseason can be told in two words: Derek Carr.
At his introductory press conference in March, the longtime Raiders starter said that while he may have been the centerpiece of the Saints offseason, he knows that a successful season will require strong efforts from much more than just him.
"If we want to go far, we have to go together. It's not just because Derek shows up that we are going to do anything special. It's because we all decided as a collective unit to go in one direction and do it the same way. That starts in OTAs in April and getting everybody here and getting to work if we want to do what we want to do."
"I don't know that these Saints are a threat to the 49ers and Eagles in the NFC," Davenport said. "But this could be a surprisingly good team. Jamaal Williams offers a measure of insurance against an Alvin Kamara suspension after he pleaded not guilty to battery charges after he was arrested in February 2022. The passing-game talent led by Chris Olave is solid. Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Tyrann Mathieu anchor a defense that was fifth in the league last year in yards allowed and ninth in points allowed.
"Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to 13 wins and an NFC North title last year. If Carr plays well, these Saints have a better roster than those Vikings."
18. New England Patriots
The Patriots have undergone something of a bumpy offseason. Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets. Reports surfaced that there's a rift between quarterback Mac Jones and the coaching staff in New England.
The Pats needed some good news. And they got some in the draft.
First, the Patriots pulled off one of their patented trades back, adding draft capital before acquiring the No. 1 cornerback on some draft boards in Oregon's Christian Gonzalez. Then, at pick No. 46, New England landed an edge-rusher some considered a first-round talent in Keion White.
Of course, defense has never been a problem in New England. It's the offense where questions abound.
Will there really be a quarterback battle this summer between Jones and Bailey Zappe? Can Rhamondre Stevenson build on last year's breakout season on the ground? Can JuJu Smith-Schuster carry the passing game as the team's No. 1 wideout? What kind of impact will tight end Mike Gesicki have in his first year in New England?
Most of those questions better bring satisfactory answers. As hard as it is to imagine this about the franchise that owned the AFC East for the better part of two decades, the Patriots look like a fourth-place team in 2023.
17. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions came into the first round of the 2023 draft with more positive momentum and optimism than the franchise has had in quite a few years.
By the end of Round 1, Detroit squandered a big chunk of it.
Taking Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 18 makes at least some sense—even if you believe there wasn't an off-ball linebacker in the class worthy of a top-20 selection, the Lions needed to do something about a unit that ranked dead last in total defense and 29th against the run.
But drafting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall was the most puzzling selection of the first round. It's not just a matter of the dubious wisdom of taking a running back (even one as explosive as Gibbs) in Round 1. It's a matter of using two top-20 picks on non-premium positions while failing to address the middle of the defensive line or the defensive backfield.
Never mind that the Lions just signed David Montgomery to a three-year contract and had D'Andre Swift on the roster,
To be fair, the Lions did get good value in Round 2 on Alabama's Brian Branch, a versatile defensive back capable of playing numerous roles.
But there are still some considerable concerns about the Detroit defense in 2023.
16. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns weren't able to do much damage early in the 2023 draft. Thanks to the Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore deals, the Browns didn't pick until No. 74.
However, even without much draft capital, the Browns were still able to have a successful Day 2. Cedric Tillman of Tennessee gives Watson another big-bodied target in the passing game. Washington's Siaki Ika further fortifies a defensive front that the Browns already addressed with the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency.
But regardless of what the Browns did or didn't do in free agency and the draft this year, Cleveland's odds of being in the hunt in the AFC North depend on one thing: Watson playing more like the 2020 version of himself and less like last year's rusty mess.
Remember, in Watson's last full season, he completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 passing yards, 33 scores and just seven interceptions. The weapons are there on the ground and in the air. The offensive line is excellent. The defense should be improved.
But if Watson plays like the quarterback who struggled with accuracy and consistency last year, none of that will matter.
And Watson's fully guaranteed $230 million deal will look even more like an all-time boondoggle.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't generally used to picking in the first half of the first round.
They are, however, used to doing well in the NFL draft, and early returns would appear to indicate the Steelers did so again in 2023.
The addition of Georgia tackle Broderick Jones was a desperately needed upgrade to one of the league's weaker offensive lines. With the first pick of Day 2, Pittsburgh made the fan base happy and added talent to the secondary with the selection of cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Then Pittsburgh bolstered the trenches on defense with Keeanu Benton of Wisconsin.
Getting better along the offensive line (which should also benefit from the selection of massive tight end Darnell Washington in Round 3) and in the secondary has been a priority for the Steelers—and for good reason. The Steelers have struggled both running the ball and protecting the quarterback of late, and Pittsburgh was 19th in pass defense last year.
But for Davenport, there's still one more glaring issue.
"The Cincinnati Bengals have Joe Burrow," he said. "The Baltimore Ravens have Lamar Jackson. The Cleveland Browns have Deshaun Watson. And the Steelers have…Kenny Pickett. If Watson plays anything like his 2020 self this year, the Steelers will have the worst quarterback in the division by a massive margin. That's a tall obstacle to overcome—probably insurmountable."
14. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are likely the most nervous 13-win team in the league. The Vikes won the NFC North last year but did so with a negative point differential before being unceremoniously bounced from the postseason in the first round.
The Vikings used their first pick in 2023 on a replacement for the departed Adam Thielen in USC's Jordan Addison. Addison told reporters that he'd be entering the league with a chip on his shoulder after being passed over by some teams.
"They said [they'd draft me], but they didn't stick to their word, so I'm glad to be a Viking," he said. "This is where I'm supposed to be at. They believe in me, and I'm just glad to be here."
After adding Addison, the focus turned to strengthening a pass defense that was atrocious last year with the selection of a pair of cornerbacks in Mekhi Blackmon of USC and Jay Ward of LSU. They join Byron Murphy Jr., who signed with the Vikings in free agency.
It's that defense that will determine Minnesota's fate in 2023. Regardless of whether Dalvin Cook is on the roster in Week 1, there's no reason to think that the Vikings won't once again be potent offensively.
But if Minnesota wants to represent the NFC in Las Vegas next February, the defense has to be considerably better this season.
13. New York Giants
The New York Giants enter 2023 with momentum and pressure in equal measure. That New York won a playoff game last year was cause for considerable enthusiasm in the Big Apple, but success breeds expectations in New York. Now the Giants are expected to win.
The Giants already accomplished perhaps their biggest goal in the offseason in retaining quarterback Daniel Jones and bringing back running back Saquon Barkley (once he signs his franchise tag).
The Giants gave Jones a pair of new passing-game weapons in veteran tight end Darren Waller and rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The team also beefed up the offensive line with second-rounder John Michael Schmitz and got a big boost at linebacker with the signing of Bobby Okereke.
New York's first priority in the 2023 draft was to fortify the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense, and the Giants accomplished that with the addition of a hard-nosed, physical cornerback in Maryland's Deonte Banks.
In quite a few other divisions, the Giants would be a potential favorite. But as Davenport pointed out, the Giants have the misfortune of being in the NFC East.
"The defending divisional champion Eagles are loaded on a level that makes my head hurt," he said. "The Cowboys have flaws, but you can argue they are better on paper on both sides of the ball than the Giants. New York is a good team, but their circumstances in 2023 make a deep playoff run unlikely."
12. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks were a surprise playoff team last year. If the team's offseason is any indication, it won't be a surprise if they make it back in 2023.
The Seahawks were 26th in total defense last year, so in addition to re-upping quarterback Geno Smith, Seattle focused on that side of the ball. Safety Julian Love was signed to bolster the team's pass defense, and the Seahawks reunited with long-time linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The Seahawks continued that defensive focus in the draft, using their first pick on Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who was Bleacher Report's highest-ranked cornerback in the class. While speaking to reporters, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likened Witherspoon's makeup to a Hall of Famer who played for him at USC.
"The last time I recognized this kind of makeup was back at SC," he said. "We had a guy you may know, Troy Polamalu."
Seattle also landed arguably the best wide receiver in the class when they used their second first-rounder on Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba. A trio of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Smith-Njigba gives Smith one of the best sets of wideouts in the league.
Look out, San Francisco, because the Seahawks aren't going away.
11. Jacksonville Jaguars
In both 2021 and 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the first overall pick in the NFL draft. Those picks were used to select cornerstones on both sides of the ball in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and edge-rusher Travon Walker. Add in the arrival of head coach Doug Pederson last year, and the Jaguars went from a 3-14 tomato can to a 9-8 AFC South champion.
Of course, increased success brings with it increased expectations. But Sobleski believes that these Jaguars are up to the task of meeting those expectations—and winning the division again.
"The Jaguars are coming off an AFC South division title in Pederson's first year as head coach," he said. "The team is only going to get better with Pederson at the helm and Trevor Lawrence's ascendency toward superstardom. Even so, Calvin Ridley joins the lineup after last year's suspension.
"The front office made sure to address offensive tackle with Cam Robinson's looming suspension by drafting Oklahoma's Anton Harrison in the first round. Walker Little can handle duties opposite the rookie. Third-round running back Tank Bigsby will bring a physical component to the Jags' ground game. Jacksonville is simply better than everyone else in the division, and the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans should know it."
The bigger question with the Jaguars may not be winning the South again. It's how much deeper they can get in the postseason after.
10. Miami Dolphins
The 2022 season was an up and down one for the Miami Dolphins. The team made the playoffs, but with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the shelf, the trip to the postseason was brief.
The Dolphins were also without a first-round pick in the 2023 draft as the result of tampering charges involving Tom Brady. But the lack of a Round 1 pick didn't stop Miami from making an impact addition in the offseason—the Dolphins brought in star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.
At his introductory presser in March, Ramsey made it clear that despite all he has accomplished, he's by no means satisfied.
"Obviously, I want to be a Hall of Famer," he said. "Honestly, I think I am a Hall of Famer, but I'm trying to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I want to be looked at in the same conversations just like Darrelle Revis is. Charles Woodson is. Deion Sanders. That's where I'm headed. That's my motivation and my mindset."
The Dolphins were already loaded with talent on offense. If Tagovailoa can stay on the field, edge-rusher Bradley Chubb improves in his first full season with the team and Ramsey helps lock down the back end of the defense, the Dolphins have the personnel to be a force in the AFC East.
9. New York Jets
The New York Jets already made their splash acquisition of the offseason when they acquired Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers.
It's not a reach to assume the Jets would have liked to bolster the offensive line in front of Rodgers with the 15th overall pick, but when the Steelers traded ahead of New York to land Broderick Jones, that forced New York on to Plan B and Iowa State edge-rusher Will McDonald IV.
However, the Jets were able to land Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann in Round 2, allowing them to address arguably the team's biggest weakness as things stand today.
That's the thing. With Rodgers in the fold, this isn't a team with many holes. Rodgers won't hurt for passing-game weapons. Breece Hall was an electrifying running back prior to getting injured last year. New York ranked fourth in the league in both yards allowed and points allowed.
It's all there. But so are the expectations.
It's not going to be good enough for the Jets to contend in the AFC East this year or simply make the playoffs. With Rodgers in the Big Apple, fans want postseason wins. The Super Bowl. They want it all.
For his part, Moton thinks they just might get it.
"Aaron Rodgers has moved into a new neighborhood, and he's donning a different shade of green," he said. "A few days before the draft, the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets came to an agreement on a trade deal that involved the four-time league MVP, which potentially changes the playoff landscape in the AFC."
"In 2022, the Jets stymied offenses defensively, but they still missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record because of a poor play at quarterback between a banged-up Mike White and Zach Wilson," he continued. "Now, with Rodgers in the fold, the Jets move into the playoff discussion. Gang Green reinforced the offensive line to keep its new quarterback upright, selecting center Joe Tippmann and offensive tackle Carter Warren in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. Gang Green is primed to end its 12-year playoff drought."
8. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers already had an impressive array of passing-game weapons in wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett.
In the first round of the 2023 draft, the rich got richer, with the Bolts using the 21st overall pick on Bleacher Report's highest-ranked wide receiver in TCU's Quentin Johnston.
Johnston makes an already potent Chargers offense that much more frightening in 2023, but scoring points last year wasn't so much the issue for the Chargers last season—stopping teams was. The Chargers were 20th in total defense and tied for 21st in scoring defense.
Fortifying that defense was the team's priority on Day 2 of the draft. First, the Chargers added some depth on the edge behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack with the selection of USC's Tuli Tuipulotu and a potential running mate at inside linebacker in Washington State's Daiyan Henley.
After experiencing one of the biggest collapses in NFL playoff history last year against the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting better defensively has to be the Chargers' highest priority in 2023. With Justin Herbert under center, the Chargers are going to score points.
Stopping opponents from doing the same with determine whether the Chargers are any kind of real threat to the Chiefs in the AFC West, and Moton thinks the Bolts did that.
"Henley could take over for inside linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., who hasn't played up to his first-round draft pedigree," he said. "Tuipulotu isn't going to start over Khalil Mack or Joey Bosa on the edge, though the Chargers have a strong pass-rushing trio that features a three-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and a rookie who led the FBS in sacks (13.5) for the 2022 season.
"Henley and Tuipulotu should immediately boost a defensive unit that's ranked 20th or worse in points and yards allowed in two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley. Finally, quarterback Justin Herbert will get more support from his defense."
7. Dallas Cowboys
It's another season in Dallas, which means another year of Texas-sized expectations.
Super Bowl or bust gets said a lot, but for the Cowboys, that's the goal. Every year.
Those are admittedly lofty expectations for a team that hasn't even been to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years. But on paper at least, Dallas appears to have all the necessary pieces for a deep playoff run.
If you believe that Dak Prescott can rebound from last year's interception-filled campaign, an argument can be made he's a top-10 quarterback. Tony Pollard is coming off the best season of his career, and CeeDee Lamb is an elite receiver. And while Dallas' O-line isn't what it once was, it's still decent.
Defensively, the Cowboys have a game-wrecker on the edge in Micah Parsons, one of the NFL's best ball hawks at cornerback in Trevon Diggs and an underrated group of safeties. Both sides of the ball got a boost in the offseason with the trades that brought wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore to town and the selection of Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 draft.
But there's pressure on these Cowboys as well. In each of Mike McCarthy's two seasons as head coach, Dallas has won 12 games, made the playoffs and then fallen flat.
If that happens again, McCarthy is probably going to be looking for work.
6. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are having a week—in a good way.
Just hours before the festivities got underway in Kansas City, the biggest story looming over the team was settled when Baltimore agreed to terms on a five-year, $260 million contract with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
That semi filled with cash wasn't the only thing that put a smile on Jackson's face. With their first pick in the 2023 draft, the Ravens added another passing-game weapon in Boston College wideout Zay Flowers. With the addition of first Odell Beckham Jr. and now Flowers, a wide receiver room that looked like a glaring weakness is now in much better shape.
After spending most of the offseason mired in a cloud of uncertainty, Davenport thinks the Ravens are now primed to challenge the Bengals in the AFC North.
"The Ravens have their MVP quarterback back in the fold. JK Dobbins looked to be fully healthy again at the end of last season," he said. "The pass-catching corps is exponentially better now after adding Beckham and Flowers. Baltimore has arguably a top-10 offensive line and defense. The AFC North looks like a two-team race in 2023, and the gap between the Ravens and Bengals has narrowed considerably."
Moton agrees.
"All is well in Baltimore," he said. "Jackson has a new contract and new playmakers who can balance an offense that heavily relied on the run under former offensive play-caller Greg Roman. The new-look Ravens will remain playoff contenders if Jackson can avoid injuries. He's missed 11 games (including a playoff contest) over the last two years."
5. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the NFL's most loaded teams.
There's just one problem. OK, one big problem.
They have no real idea who the team's quarterback will be.
Last year, Brock Purdy made one of the most unlikely runs to the postseason in recent memory. But the rookie injured his elbow in the NFC Championship Game, leaving his status for the summer in doubt.
Then there's Trey Lance, who the Niners mortgaged their future to trade up for in 2021. Lance has struggled with injuries of his own, throwing all of 102 passes in two seasons. However, Lance has been cleared for OTAs and is fully healthy.
"He's been out there throwing, doing everything," general manager John Lynch said Saturday.
But wait! There's more!
The 49ers also signed former third overall pick Sam Darnold in the offseason, and running back Christian McCaffrey told reporters that he thinks Darnold is more than capable of leading the offense.
"Sam is great," McCaffrey said. "He can do everything. He can make any throw. He's smart. He is able to pick up things quickly and do his job. Doesn't play beyond anything and does exactly what he's told all the time and adds a lot of flair to it too.
It's going to be a very interesting offseason in Santa Clara.
4. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the third straight season in 2022, but a lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs ended the season on a sour note.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was visibly upset at the end of that loss, told HBO's The Shop that he still isn't sure what needs to happen to get over the hump.
"It doesn't make sense," Diggs said (35:30 mark). "I will rack my brain with this s--t at this point. ... I think it's more execution than anything. S--t is small little pieces on why s--t is not going right. ... We've got the players. We've got the plays. Why s--t ain't coming together?"
Language, Stefon.
It should make Diggs happier that the Bills should be that much more dangerous on offense this year. Damien Harris gives the team a physical presence in the run game, and first-round pick Dalton Kincaid offers the Bills a field-stretching tight end.
"The Bills are a dangerous team, no doubt," Davenport said. "Buffalo could absolutely make it to the Super Bowl. But the loss of middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was a legitimate blow, and the AFC is so loaded this season that all it takes is one flaw to potentially be a team's undoing."
3. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the most successful teams in the AFC in recent years. But despite back-to-back conference championship games and a Super Bowl trip, the Bengals are still looking for the franchise's first championship.
Still, despite those disappointments, Sobleski said he's proud of how the Bengals have attempted to improve the team in the offseason.
"The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl and back-to-back AFC Championship Games. During that stretch, they're 3-1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet the latter is the reigning Super Bowl champs while the former hasn't gotten over the hump," he said.
"As such, he continued, "it's impressive to see the Bengals continue to build their roster in an attempt to improve. Orlando Brown Jr. should finally complete the offensive line, as long as Jonah Williams eventually takes to playing right tackle.
"Furthermore, the Bengals did everything they could in this year's draft to make life harder on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen, by drafting Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II and Alabama safety Jordan Battle."
Battle's addition should help offset the loss of safeties Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell, but there's still one more major pressing matter for the Bengals: working out an extension that will make Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the NFL draft defending champions of the NFC. From No. 1 to No. 53, it can be argued the Eagles have the most balanced, talented roster in all of the NFL.
And on Thursday night, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman put on a master class as to how that roster was assembled.
First, Roseman slid up one slot to draft Georgia tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9. Carter's draft stock slipped after he pleaded no contest to reckless driving and racing on the night of a car crash that killed Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who was driving the vehicle that crashed. Prior to that situation, though, the 6'3", 314-pounder was considered the No. 1 prospect overall.
Roseman was only getting started.
Georgia edge-rusher Nolan Smith is a ridiculously athletic pass-rusher with sub-4.4 speed who was 13th on Bleacher Report's final NFL Draft Big Board.
The Eagles got him at No. 30.
"I can't," Davenport said. "I just can't. An Eagles line that piled up 70 sacks last year just added the best interior lineman in the class and a top-three edge-rusher. Losing Javon Hargrave in free agency officially matters not even a little. This right here is the difference between good front offices and bad ones. Bad ones flail around and reach for guys. Good ones just sit there patiently, slide up a spot or two if necessary and wait for value to fall into their laps."
Oh, and the Eagles also acquired running back D'Andre Swift in a trade with the Lions for peanuts because of course they did.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
What do you get for the team that has everything?
That was the question facing the Kansas City Chiefs entering the 2023 draft. After all, the Chiefs had just won their second Super Bowl in four years.
However, the team wasn't without issues after personnel losses in free agency, and they at least attempted to address most in the draft.
After releasing Frank Clark in the offseason, the Chiefs used the final pick of Round 1 on Kansas State edge-rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah. With JuJu Smith-Schuster now in New England, the Chiefs used their second pick on SMU wideout Rashee Rice. After watching Orlando Brown Jr. sign a massive free agent deal in Cincinnati, Kansas City traded up in Round 3 for Oklahoma tackle Wanya Morris.
Talk about addressing needs.
The Chiefs made a few additions via free agency as well. Linebacker Drue Tranquill will battle Willie Gay Jr. in camp for the starting spot opposite Nick Bolton. After Juan Thornhill signed with the Browns, Kansas City brought in safety Mike Edwards. The Chiefs gave Jawaan Taylor a big payday to potentially take over for Brown at left tackle.
"It can be argued that there are teams in the NFL that have better rosters top-to-bottom than the Chiefs," Davenport said. But those teams do not have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Or Andy Reid at head coach. Or two Lombardi trophies over the past four seasons. The Chiefs are the kings of the NFL right now, and I'm not taking them out of the top spot until someone knocks them out."