NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand After the 2023 NFL Draft?

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft has come and gone. From Alabama quarterback Bryce Young heading to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 overall to Toledo edge-rusher Desjuan Johnson going to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 259, we now know where most players in year's rookie class will begin their professional careers.

The draft altered the NFL landscape in a big way, bolstering position groups and filling needs. But that wasn't the first time this offseason that has happened, of course. Teams have been adding talent and improving the roster via free agency and trades for well over a month.

There are some teams that don't look all that much different than they did in February. Others are barely recognizable. But this much is sure: As a whole, the league is a much different place than it was when the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their victory in Super Bowl LVII.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have gathered together again to sift through the offseason's fallout and slot the league's teams from Nos. 32 to 1.

The top squad shouldn't surprise anyone, but there are other teams that will.