Victor Wembanyama After Advancing to French Finals with Mets92: 'Job Ain't Done Tho'

OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama's just weeks away from becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, but he's still showing out in his final days with Metropolitans 92.

Wembanyama finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks to help spur his team's 71-69 win over LDLC ASVEL in the LNB Pro A semifinal.

LDLC ASVEL had won the last three titles in France's top professional league. Metropolitans 92 will move on to play in the finals, where they will look to capture their first championship.

AS Monaco Basket awaits for Wembanyama as he prepares for his final series before presumptively joining the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick later this month.

The most hyped draft prospect since LeBron James, Wembanyama flashed all of his skills Sunday, finishing at the rim, stretching the floor with his jumper and providing elite protection at the rim defensively. Listed at 7'5" and possessing the athletic fluidity of a guard, Wembanyama seen as a once-in-a-lifetime combination of size, skills and athletic prowess.

Even with likely hundreds of millions of dollars coming in riches at the NBA level, Wembanyama is also flashing maturity by staying fixated on the task at hand before coming stateside.

The LNB Pro A finals start Saturday and could last until June 20.