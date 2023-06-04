NHL Stanley Cup Final 2023: Top Comments Following Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1

0 of 2

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights opened the 2023 Stanley Cup Final with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers powered by a trio of third-period goals.

The Knights put more goals past Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky than any team had since the opening round of the postseason. Five Vegas players scored goals, and 10 skaters contributed at least one point in the winning effort.

Vegas captain Mark Stone detailed the team's mindset to NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

"We don't change anything," Stone said. "We stick to the program. We stick to what makes us successful. We don't get rattled."

Florida does not need to overreact to the Game 1 loss, and head coach Paul Maurice provided some honest comments on where his team needs to be heading into Game 2, per The Athletic's Michael Russo.

"We lost the first game in the Boston series," Maurice said. "Well, we got a little better. Then we lost two more, got a little better. Everybody just f—ing breathe. … You're tight; I'll loosen you up a little bit."