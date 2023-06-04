Bryan Danielson Challenges Okada, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Set for AEW x NJPW

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Two of wrestling's biggest dream matches are coming to Forbidden Door.

Bryan Danielson appeared via a video package to challenge Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion event, while Will Ospreay defeated Lance Archer to earn his much-anticipated rematch against Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States championship.

Okada accepted Danielson's challenge, saying the "forbidden door" would be opened.

Coming into Sunday, the Forbidden Door card looked awfully quiet. There had been no confirmed matches besides Tony Khan saying there would be Owen Hart Cup matches at the event, though no further details have been given.

Danielson vs. Okada will be hard to top among the most anticipated matches for the card. The two have been hailed among the best technical wrestlers in the world for years, but their paths have never crossed.

Omega and Ospreay had their first one-on-one match since 2015 at Wrestle Kingdom in January, with Omega coming out victorious and winning the IWGP United States title. That match currently has a 9.78 rating on Cagematch, making it the seventh-highest rated match of all time.

It'll be interesting to see what the pair have in store to top it later this month.

