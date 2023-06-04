Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Gifts Jamal Murray 'JM27' Diamond Pendant Before NBA Finals

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Aaron Gordon showed Jamal Murray his appreciation in a major way.

The Denver Nuggets forward gifted his teammate a custom diamond pendant ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals.

"[Aaron] wanted to show his appreciation for his outstanding play, effort and being a great teammate/brother during his time in Denver," Mile High Jewelers told TMZ Sports.

The pendant featured a base bow-and-arrow design—a nod to Murray's favorite on-court celebration—along with Murray's initials and his No. 27. It features 10 carats of white and blue VVS diamonds.

Murray has averaged 27.6 points, 6.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds during Denver's run to its first NBA Finals. Both Murray and Gordon are three wins away from their first ring, but Murray got a little bit of a headstart on his teammates in terms of the bling.