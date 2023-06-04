Kyle Lowry Says Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray Duo Reminds Him of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

In his illustrious 17-year NBA career, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has had the opportunity to be a part of, and play against, countless elite duos.

And yet, he's still amazed by the chemistry and production of the Denver Nuggets' star combo of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, who have Denver just three wins away from the franchise's first-ever NBA title.

During his press conference Saturday ahead of Sunday's Game 2, Lowry was asked about what other big-man, guard duo he could compare Jokić and Murray to.

The 2019 champion did not hold back, putting the two right up there with San Antonio Spurs legends Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

"Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, honestly," Lowry replied. "That's a great combination that I got an opportunity to play against. I mean, Jamal and Jokić, they're deadly. They both can score, pass the ball, they're big targets. They have a great feel for each other."

It's high praise considering that Duncan and Parker—along with Manu Ginóbili—were arguably one of the best duos the league has ever seen. Together, they brought four championships to San Antonio and combined for four Finals MVPs, 21 All-Star appearances and 19 All-NBA selections.

Still relatively early in their careers, Jokić and Murray are potentially on a similar trajectory as they climb toward their first title together. Throughout this run to the Finals, they have proven themselves to be one of the elite duos in the entire league.

Lowry was able to see just how good they are in Game 1 as they combined for 53 points and 24 assists, driving Denver to a 104-92 victory.

Jokić, a two-time MVP, has averaged 29.8 points per game in the postseason to go along with 13.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists. Meanwhile, Murray has poured in 27.6, 6.4 and 5.5, respectively.