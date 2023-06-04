NBA Finals 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2

1 of 3

Jack Dempsey - Pool/Getty Images

Let's be honest, the Nuggets can pretty much do what they've been doing since the start of the Western Conference Finals. Tough defense, consistent play from Jokić and smart team basketball can win this series.

Denver has the edge in rest and has a size advantage when Jokić and Aaron Gordon are on the floor. Miami is the team that needs to alter its strategy.

Though the Heat made a respectable 33 percent of their three-point attempts, they need to find a way to do better work inside—which is easier said than done against the Nuggets.

Denver scored eight more points in the paint than Miami in Game 1 and created a massive imbalance in free-throw attempts by attacking the interior. The Nuggets went to the line for 20 attempts, while Miami had only two.

"I mean, when we got in the locker room and seen the stat sheet, I feel like we were all shocked that we only had two free throws," Bam Adebayo said, per Ira Winderman of the Orlando Sentinel.



The free-throw disparity was a big reason why Denver had a large cushion going into the fourth quarter. That has to change in Game 2 if the Heat are going to have a shot.

Miami must improve defensively inside too, as Jokić and Murray decimated the Heat with the pick-and-roll.

"We gave up too many layups, which we also can't have happen. But that's it as a whole. We've got to attack the rim a lot more, myself included," Butler said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.



Expect to see a more aggressive Miami team on Sunday, while Denver keeps on playing its proven brand of basketball.

