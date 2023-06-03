Golden Knights, Panthers Donating $100K to Military Families After Stanley Cup Final

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Ahead of Saturday's Stanley Cup Final opener between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, a bit of a friendly wager has occurred between the owners of the two franchises.

But only with the best intentions in mind.

Vegas' Bill Foley and Florida's Vincent Viola are partnering up to donate $100,000 at the end of the series to help support Military Families. The owner of the winning side will choose the Veterans Service Organization that will receive the donation from the owner of the losing team.

As two former members of the military, it's no surprise to see the two successful businessmen deciding to give back to these causes. Both men graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Foley served in the Air Force, reaching the rank of captain, while Viola was an infantry officer in the 101st Airborne Division.

As a part of the deal, Viola selected Gold Star Teen Adventures to receive the donation from Vegas while Foley opted for The Folded Flag Foundation. Both organizations look to help the families and children of military and law enforcement members who have died.

Viola in particular has had a long-running commitment to giving back to the military. He started the Panthers' Heroes Among Us program, which gives people in the South Florida community an opportunity to nominate and honor someone who has served the country.

At every single Panthers' home game, the honorees get free tickets and are recognized on the ice during the national anthem.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.