Lakers Shouldn't Trade 1st-Round Draft Pick for Veteran Amid Latest NBA Rumors

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

All signs point toward the Los Angeles Lakers keeping the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and that is exactly what they should do.

This is where the team is leaning, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, but there is a caveat that complicates the rumor. Buha wrote that the team is unlikely to make a trade, but that the "right trade" could change that.

While that could be labeled as an ambiguous draft strategy, it leaves the option on the table. It is a fair possibility, as the team is coming off of a Western Conference finals appearance and has one more season left on LeBron James' contract. If James returns as planned, the team is poised for another deep run, and it's justifiable to want to add a piece like Myles Turner or Kyrie Irving.

However, it is a strategy that is doomed to fail. General manager Rob Pelinka has showcased his desire to keep and develop a core that includes Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Both players are 25 years old and developing them alongside other young talent should be a major priority.

Grabbing another established sidekick for James and Anthony Davis has been tried before, including the likes of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, and making an additional move like this feels like a lateral move.

Another issue is James himself. His contract is set to expire after next season, and he has listed his desire to play with his son Bronny. While this may not be a guarantee anymore, it is still a very feasible possibility. While it has been speculated that Bronny could be a top-10 pick in the 2024 draft, the chances of the Lakers snatching him up are slim.

To bring in a player like Turner or Irving, it's likely that more than just the 17th overall pick would be needed. That could mean parting with Reaves, Hachimura and others, and decimating a promising core is not a great outlook for the future.

Plus, the Lakers have not used one of its own first round picks since 2018, and haven't had a non-lottery pick in the teens since 2007. This, combined with a highly-touted scouting department, means that the Lakers could make a great pick at 17.