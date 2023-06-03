Jimmy Butler: Heat 'Know' We'll Get to 4 Wins in NBA Finals Despite Game 1 Loss

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jimmy Butler isn't worried after the Miami Heat's Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

"Down 0-1," Butler told reporters Saturday. "We know we're going to get to four."

The Nuggets were dominant in Game 1 as Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon powered Denver to a 104-93 win to put themselves one game closer to winning their first NBA title.

It was Miami's first Game 1 loss of the postseason after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the first round, the New York Knicks in the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals and the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the conference finals.

While being down 0-1 is new territory for the Heat, it's no surprise Butler is unfazed by the team's Game 1 loss to the Nuggets.

The Heat are in the midst of rewriting the history books. They were never projected to make it this far as a No. 8 seed, and they're still being considered underdogs as they head into Game 2 of the finals.

Given the way Butler and the Heat have played this postseason, the NBA Finals are likely far from over.