NBA Scout: Heat's Gabe Vincent Worth $10-11M on Next Contract in 2023 NBA Free Agency

An NBA scout believes that Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, is worth getting a contract with an average annual value of $10 million to $11 million.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald relayed the comments.

"I've gone from thinking this guy is a good $3 million backup to a $10 million, $11 million player; he's worth that in today's NBA. The guy has produced when it counts, and that's what teams are looking for. He has risen to the occasion. "He's up and down at times with his shooting, but he's a clutch shooter, and that means something. He has got cojones. He's never afraid of the moment. You get high effort defensively. Decent playmaker, has toughness. To me, his value correlates a lot to his scoring."

The 26-year-old Vincent has played for the Heat in each of his four NBA seasons. He's excelled in this year's playoffs en route to helping guide the Heat to the Eastern Conference title, averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists per game. Vincent has also made 40 percent of his three-pointers.

His best outing occurred in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when he dropped 29 points in a 128-102 win over the Boston Celtics.

Vincent started 34 of 68 regular-season games but has become a full-time member of the starting lineup during Miami's playoff run.

Miami has some key decisions to make this offseason with Vincent and fellow starter Max Strus scheduled to be free agents, but for now, the Heat are focused on the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. They dropped Game 1 by a 104-93 score and will look to bounce back for Game 2 in Denver on Sunday.