NBA Scout Says Duncan Robinson's Heat Contract Is No Longer 'A Complete Albatross'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

After Duncan Robinson fell out of the Heat's rotation midway through the season, Miami looked like an organization that was going to be stuck with one of the worst contracts in the entire NBA.

Ahead of last season, Robinson signed a massive five-year, $90 million contract following two campaigns in which he hit over 40 percent of his three-point shots. It was the largest contract ever given out to an undrafted player.

However, he saw a dip in both his minutes and shooting numbers over the last two regular seasons, falling out of the starting lineup and eventually the rotation. It seemed like he had one of the more unmovable contracts in the entire league.

But due to some injuries to key players like Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo, Robinson has earned his way back onto the court and has been huge for the Heat throughout this postseason run.

One Eastern Conference scout told the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson that Robinson's play has made his deal look like a much better value.

"The contract is more movable now than it seemed before the playoff," the scout said. Before, it was a complete albatross contract. Now people are maybe going to take a second look and say this guy is much more viable and producing when it counts."

After averaging just 6.4 points per game on 37.1 percent shooting from the field and 32.8 percent from three in the regular season, Robinson's numbers in the playoffs have shot way up during Miami's miraculous run to the NBA Finals.

Robinson is now up to nine points per game on 45.5 percent shooting and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.

"He's more closely living up somewhat to his contract, which I'm sure is a great relief to the powers that be there," the scout said. "He's showing he has got more to his game than the three-point shooting, showing more stuff without the ball, has gotten to the basket a few times. He's really good at moving without the ball. At least he gives effort defensively. Maybe they should have played him more this season."

Robinson is looking much more like the elite sniper that helped lead the Heat to a Finals appearance in 2020. And if he helps secure Miami a title, that once "albatross" of a contract will start to look like a bargain.