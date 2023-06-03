NBA Rumors: Frank Vogel Was Suns' 1st Choice Over Nick Nurse, More for HC Job

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns got their guy.

The organization reportedly hired Frank Vogel to be the team's next head coach, inking him to a five-year, $31 million deal. He was one of five finalists for the position, with Doc Rivers, Nick Nurse, Suns associate head coach Kevin Young and Sacramento Kings Jordi Fernandez being the others.

Nurse was hired by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, taking him out of the running for the Suns job. According to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Vogel was the franchise's preference anyway.

"Sources told The Republic the Suns see the 49-year-old Vogel as a great guy and winner with tremendous work ethic who places high priority on defense," Rankin wrote.

Vogel has been a head coach for 11 NBA seasons and led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship. He is noted for his team's excellent defensive ratings, with his units being ranked top in the NBA three times. The Suns were 13th in defensive rating in 2022-23.

The organization also reportedly liked Vogel's track record of building positive relationships with players and creating a sense of trust. This will be crucial as he prepares to coach Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

He replaces Monty Williams, who had been the team's coach since 2019. The Suns lost in the conference semi-finals for the second consecutive season in 2022-23, and reached the finals in 2020-21.