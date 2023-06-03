Rich Paul on Lakers' LeBron James Rumors: 'I Have an Expectation Just as You Do'

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James' longtime agent isn't tipping his hand in either direction about what the Los Angeles Lakers star is going to do after teasing retirement following the team's loss in the Western Conference Finals.

Rich Paul was asked by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com if he expects James to be back for the 2023-24 season: "I have an expectation just as you do. We'll see."

Immediately following the Lakers' 113-111 Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets on May 22, James told reporters he's "got a lot to think about" with his future as a basketball player.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin later asked James for clarification on those comments:

While James has yet to further comment on the situation, very few people seem to be taking his threat of retirement seriously.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported earlier this week that based on people he's talked to with and around the Lakers organization "there's about a 10 percent chance" James isn't playing in the NBA next season.

It's not hard to understand why James wants to take some time before deciding anything. He's 38 years old, just finished his 20th season in the NBA and has missed 80 games over the past three seasons due to injuries.

James made it through the postseason with a torn tendon in his foot that was originally suffered in a Feb. 26 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Even with those caveats, though, James is still capable of playing at a high level. The 19-time All-Star averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in 55 appearances this season.