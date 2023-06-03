WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler Push Creative to Have 'Heated' Rivalry

Photo credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler reportedly want to eventually parlay their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign into a rivalry against each other.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson), Rousey and Baszler have "pushed" for the creative team to allow them to work a "heated" program with each other in the future.

On Monday night's episode of Raw, Rousey and Baszler defeated the teams of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, Bayley and Iyo Sky, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The titles were vacated since the previous champs, Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, could not defend the championships due to Morgan suffering an injury.

Despite their status as close friends in real life and members of UFC's Four Horsewomen, Rousey and Baszler were largely kept away from each other during their WWE careers until the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 39.

Rousey and Baszler joined forces and competed in the women's showcase at WrestleMania 39, winning a Fatal 4-Way tag team match.

There was some question regarding whether Rousey would be able to compete at WrestleMania due to an injury. It was clear that she was limited, as she essentially did nothing in the match other than locking in an armbar for a submission win.

Rousey and Baszler disappeared from WWE programming for the next month before returning, attacking Rodriguez and announcing their plans to go for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

While the women's tag team titles have not always received the spotlight they have deserved, that could change thanks to Rousey's star power and the physical brand of wrestling she and Baszler bring to the table.

Once their reign ends, however, a Rousey vs. Baszler feud could bring some much-needed depth to the women's division in terms of featuring a rivalry that doesn't need any titles involved in order to be interesting.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.