The Game, Hip Hop Stars Launch Real Run College Basketball Summer League in LA

College basketball players will have a new avenue to showcase their skills during the offseason.

Per TMZ Sports, The Game and Dom Kennedy are among a group of hip-hop stars helping to launch the Real Run College Basketball Summer League.

Former NBA player Pooh Jeter told TMZ the league will offer high-level games for college athletes and The Game, Kennedy, BlueBucks Clan and G PERICO will be among the music stars tasked with running teams.

"A lot of the rappers was like, 'This is something amazing. This is something we can change the game with,'" Jeter said.

The league is expected to feature both men's and women's players. USC guards Boogie Ellis and JuJu Watkins are planning to participate, according to Jeter.

Ellis, who just finished his fourth college season and second year at USC, is using his extra year of eligibility to play for the Trojans in 2023-24. The 22-year-old was named to the All-Pac-12 first team last season after averaging 17.7 points per game in 33 starts.

Watkins is the No. 1 women's recruit in the 2023 class, per HoopGurlz/ESPN.com. The Sierra Canyon High School alum officially signed her offer with the Trojans in November.

In addition to being able to play organized games during the summer, Jeter said athletes will be able to take part in a nine-week virtual learning program with NBA executives to learn about mental health, media, finance and other non-basketball topics.

The league is set to run for two months from June 17 through August 13.