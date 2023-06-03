Tracy McGrady Rips Trade Rumors on Celtics' Jaylen Brown: 'You Don't Dismantle That'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady doesn't think trading Jaylen Brown would be a good idea for the Boston Celtics.

Appearing on the WHAT'S BURNIN show with Rachel Nichols (starts at 5:15 mark), McGrady was adamant "you don't dismantle that" when you have two All-Stars in their prime.

Even before the Celtics' season ended in the Eastern Conference Finals, there was speculation about Brown's long-term future with the organization. He stoked some of the fire when he was asked about it by The Ringer's Logan Murdock in March.

"I don't know," he said when asked if he wants to stay in Boston. "As long as I'm needed. It's not up to me. We'll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I'm wanted. I will stay where I'm needed and treated correct."

The situation got more complicated for the Celtics when Brown was named to the All-NBA second team last month. He is now eligible to sign a supermax extension worth $295 million over five years as soon as this summer.

Jaylen Brown, who was named to the All-NBA first team, can sign a five-year, $318 million supermax extension in July 2024.

If the Celtics were to extend both players for those deals, they would account for an average of $122.6 million per season. The new collective bargaining agreement aims to curb teams from excessive over-the-cap spending by putting restrictions on what they can do if they go over the second tax apron (approximately $17.5 million over the cap).

Keeping Brown and Tatum together at those salaries could make it more difficult for the Celtics to fill out their roster as a result of the incoming CBA.

Brown's stock with the Celtics might be down right now because he struggled in the playoffs against the Miami Heat. The two-time All-Star had shooting splits of 41.8 percent overall and 16.3 percent from three-point range in those seven games.

In the decisive Game 7, Brown had as many field goals as turnovers (eight). It's easy to say the Celtics should at least explore trade options this summer, but he's only 26 years old and has a track record of high-level play over the past seven seasons.

The Celtics are built to win right now and would have to receive a player who can get them over the top if they wanted to move Brown.