1 Player Each NFL Team Should Consider Trading Before the 2023 Season
June 5, 2023
The NFL hasn't traditionally been a trade-happy league, but things seem to have shifted over the past couple of years.
We've seen legitimate stars like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams traded since the start of last offseason, and those are just the headliners.
For teams acquiring talent, the motivation is simple. They're looking for contributors who can help them win, either immediately or as developmental pieces. The reasons for moving a player can vary greatly.
Sometimes, trading a player makes sense for financial reasons. Other times, a player isn't a scheme or team fit and needs a change of scenery. On occasion, a player has more value as a trade chip because positional depth or overlapping skill sets simply make him redundant.
It's easy to put together a wish list of trade targets. Picking players for teams to consider moving can be a bit trickier, but that's precisely what we're going to do today.
Below, you'll find one player each team should consider trading before the fall and why. Some candidates are more realistic than others, but each of them should be under trade consideration.
Arizona Cardinals: S Budda Baker
The Arizona Cardinals weren't able to trade wideout DeAndre Hopkins and ended up releasing him instead. They ate $22.6 million in dead money, all on this year's books, in the process.
Arizona wouldn't have to absorb as much to part with star safety Budda Baker, who has only $7.6 million in dead money remaining on his contract. The Cardinals could also save $13.1 million in cap space by trading him, but more importantly, they should get a very solid return.
The 27-year-old requested either a trade or a substantial raise earlier this offseason, though a holdout doesn't appear imminent.
"I'll be there when it's time to be there," Baker said, per Cameron Cox of KPNX.
Still, the Cardinals should weigh any and all trade offers this offseason. With Hopkins gone, Kyler Murray recovering from a torn ACL and Jonathan Gannon taking over as head coach, a full-on rebuild feels imminent. Baker would likely bring a high Day 2 pick in trade compensation, which would pair nicely with what is likely to be two high first-round selections (Arizona's and the Houston Texans') in the 2024 draft.
Trading Baker with two years remaining on his contract would help net the maximum return and jump-start Arizona's latest makeover.
Atlanta Falcons: WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson
The Atlanta Falcons are poised to have perhaps the most dynamic backfield in the NFL this season. Tyler Allgeier topped 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie in 2022, fellow rookie Caleb Huntley saw limited work but averaged 4.8 yards per carry, and do-it-all runner-receiver Cordarrelle Patterson 817 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns.
To that group, Atlanta added Texas prospect Bijan Robinson, who could be the league's next big star.
"I thought Saquon Barkley was sensational coming out of Penn State," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said on First Draft in March. "I'll make this argument ... I think Bijan Robinson is more talented coming out of Texas."
While it's fun to think about all the different ways Atlanta could use these four, the reality is that there may not be room for everyone. Of the group, Patterson is the most logical trade candidate for Atlanta.
The 32-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and the Falcons could save $4.3 million in cap space by trading him. While the return for Patterson wouldn't be massive, Atlanta should be able to get a pick or player back from a team with less backfield depth.
With Algeier now a proven runner and Robinson able to do a lot of the things as a runner and receiver that Patterson does, the four-time All-Pro may simply be more valuable as a trade piece than a third-string option to Atlanta.
Baltimore Ravens: LB Patrick Queen
The Baltimore Ravens insist that 2020 first-round pick and linebacker Patrick Queen is still part of the franchise's plans.
"We want Patrick Queen on this team; we want to keep him on this team. We will, at some point, try to get him signed, hopefully, to an extension if we can," general manager Eric DeCosta said, per Evan Mink of the team's official website.
However, the Ravens declined the fifth-year option on his contract and have added two new inside linebackers over the past eight months. They acquired Roquan Smith at the trade deadline—and subsequently extended him—and used a third-round draft choice on Clemson's Trenton Simpson.
With Queen entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Ravens have to at least consider moving him if a fair offer is presented. While Baltimore may want to keep him beyond this season, there's no guarantee they can.
Queen hasn't quite lived up to his draft status and can be mistake-prone—he's been credited 44 missed tackles in three seasons—but a defensively deficient team could be willing to take a flier on a 23-year-old former first-rounder.
Baltimore shouldn't be looking to move Queen for pennies, but the presence of Simpson at least gives the Ravens options.
Buffalo Bills: Edge Boogie Basham
The Buffalo Bills took pass-rusher Boogie Basham in the second round of the 2022 draft. While Basham has show a few flashes in his two seasons—he has 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback pressures—he hasn't been a prominent piece of the pass-rushing rotation.
Basham has played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in his 23 regular-season appearances. With Von Miller, Gregory Rousseau, Shaq Lawson and A.J. Epenesa on the roster, moving Basham with two years left on his rookie deal could make some sense.
Miller is recovering from a torn ACL, of course, but he's eying the season opener for a return.
"I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I'll be ready to go at the start of the season," Miller said, per Mike Klis of 9 News Denver.
Pass-rushers are typically in high demand, and a 25-year-old at a rookie price point should generate plenty of interest on the trade market. This could work in the Bills' favor, as Buffalo still lacks reliable receiver depth behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. With only $1.5 million in cap space, the Bills' free-agent options are limited.
If Buffalo can find a way to flip a pass-rusher it doesn't use often for the complementary receiver it needs, it would be a win.
Carolina Panthers: CB C.J. Henderson
C.J. Henderson was drafted ninth overall in 2020 by the Jacksonville Jaguars but was traded just two games into his sophomore season. He has since appeared in 27 games for the Carolina Panthers with 15 starts.
The Panthers took a flier on Henderson, giving up tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick for Henderson and a fifth-rounder. It hasn't quite paid off, as Henderson has been merely serviceable.
Last season, the 24-year-old allowed an opposing passer rating of 103.5 in coverage, and Carolina did not exercise his fifth-year option.
The Panthers should see if another cornerback-needy team is willing to take a flier on the former top-10 pick. He doesn't appear poised to be a long-term building block in Carolina's secondary and is likely to depart next offseason as a free agent.
While having depth behind Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn is nice, having an extra pick or player with which to build around rookie quarterback Bryce Young would be even better. There's almost always a team out there willing to take a chance on a player with a first-round pedigree. Carolina should see what it can get for Henderson while it still has the chance.
Chicago Bears: WR Dante Pettis
The Chicago Bears acquired wideout Chase Claypool at the 2022 trade deadline. They used a 2022 third-round pick on Velus Jones Jr. and snagged D.J. Moore in the trade that sent the No. 1 pick to Carolina. They extended last year's second-leading receiver, Equanimeous St. Brown, with a one-year deal in January.
With Darnell Mooney returning from a season-ending ankle injury, there just doesn't appear to be an offensive role for Dante Pettis. The 27-year-old, who returned 18 punts last season, is likely locked into a special teams role in 2023.
Pettis has never been a big-time offensive producer. In six seasons with the Bears, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, he caught just 71 passes for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, he's relatively young, plays a valued position and can play on special teams.
With Jones also capable of returning punts, the Bears should see if another team can use Pettis while they have the chance to trade him. He's one of four Chicago receivers set to be a free agent in 2024—along with Mooney, Claypool and St. Brown—and is the least likely to return.
Cincinnati Bengals: OT Jonah Williams
The Cincinnati Bengals took offensive tackle Jonah Williams with the 11th pick in the 2019 draft. Now, they appear to be moving on from him, at least at left tackle.
The Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to be their new left tackle this offseason, which led to Williams requesting a trade.
There was reported interest in the 25-year-old before the draft, but he remains on Cincinnati's roster.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> have had trade conversations centered around LT Jonah Williams, sources say, as the interest heats up in the player who has 47 career starts. Williams requested a trade following the signing of Orlando Brown, and Cincy has heard from several possible suitors.
Keeping Williams and trying to move him to right tackle would make some sense, especially with La'el Collins recovering from a torn ACL. However, Cincinnati should revisit the idea of sending Williams to a tackle-needy team.
While Williams has never been a high-level player—he allowed 12 sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus—he does have 42 starts on his resume. To a team that doesn't have an established left tackle, that experience could be rather valuable.
Meanwhile, Williams' value to the Bengals is minimal. He could be a quality depth piece, but he's clearly unhappy about that prospect. He's also set to be a free agent in 2024 and is highly unlikely to return for backup money. If the Bengals want to maximize what remains of their investment in Williams, moving him now is the logical option.
Cleveland Browns: WR Anthony Schwartz
Even diehard Cleveland Browns fans may have forgotten that 2021 third-round pick Anthony Schwartz is still on Cleveland's roster. The speedy receiver was drafted to add a new downfield element to Cleveland's passing attack, but he has faded, increasingly, into the background.
Since Schwartz was drafted, the Browns have traded for Amari Cooper, drafted David Bell, signed Marquise Goodwin, traded for Elijah Moore, drafted Cedric Tillman and watched 2020 sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones develop into a strong complementary receiver.
Schwartz, meanwhile, caught 10 passes as a rookie and returned kicks. However, he was pulled from return duties last season and had a mere four receptions—though he did have a rushing touchdown—before he landed on injured reserve with a concussion.
Though the 22-year-old has two years remaining on his rookie contract, there just isn't a clear path to playing time for him in Cleveland. Trading him would free up a roster spot for the Browns while clearing $1.1 million in 2023 cap space.
Would Cleveland get a massive return? No, but teams are often willing to bet on speed, and Schwartz ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. The Browns have been unable to turn that speed into production, but it's not hard to envision another team surrendering a late pick to get a crack at the challenge.
Dallas Cowboys: Edge Dorance Armstrong
A year ago, the Dallas Cowboys signed complementary pass-rusher Dorance Armstrong to a new two-year, $12 million deal. That proved to be a smart move, as he went on to have a career year with 8.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures.
Why consider trading Armstrong now? His value is at an all-time high, he could depart in 2024 free agency anyway, and the Cowboys have a fairly strong rotation of edge-rushers.
That group includes two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons, who is bulking up and converting from linebacker to a full-time edge-rusher this offseason. It also includes three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence, 2022 second-round pick Sam Williams, Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Viliami Fehoko.
This isn't to suggest that Armstrong can't have a prominent role for the Cowboys in 2023, but his future with the team is uncertain at best. With pass-rushers always in demand, Dallas would almost certainly get a reasonable return in a trade.
Moving Armstrong might also help Dallas address a position of greater need, like running back, while opening up opportunities for players like Williams and Fehoko. It's an option the Cowboys must consider, even if keeping a deep pass-rushing rotation is a perfectly reasonable alternative.
Denver Broncos: WR K.J. Hamler
The Denver Broncos used a 2020 second-round pick on wideout K.J. Hamler, but he has struggled to meet expectations. This has largely been due to injuries, as he has appeared in only 23 games because of them.
The 23-year-old had just seven receptions last year before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. He's currently recovering from a partially torn pectoral.
The simple fact is that it's time for Denver to move on and allow another team to take its chance with Hamler. The physical upside is still there, as is his 4.36 seed. However, it's hard to envision him sticking in Denver beyond this season.
The Broncos have more proven receivers in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick—though Patrick is coming off a torn ACL. They also added Marquez Callaway and Lil'Jordan Humphrey this offseason and drafted Marvin Mims Jr.
Before Hamler was injured in late March, NFL Network's Dan Graziano reported that "multiple teams" believed that Denver would be willing to trade one of its receivers. Hamler's injury complicates things, but his reported 4-6 month recovery timetable could still allow him to be ready by Week 1.
Denver should make Hamler available now. His future probably isn't with the Broncos, and with other receivers competing for spots in organized team activities (OTAs) and training camp, he might not even find a role with Denver this season.
Detroit Lions: Edge Charles Harris
Charles Harris has had an up-and-down NFL career thus far. The Miami Dolphins selected Harris in the first round of the 2017 draft but traded him to Atlanta after just three seasons. The Falcons let him go after one, and Harris recorded a mere 6.5 sacks in his first four seasons.
However, the 28-year-old had a breakout campaign with the Detroit Lions in 2021, finishing with 7.5 sacks and 34 quarterback pressures. This led to Harris getting a two-year, $13 million extension in Detroit.
Harris has one year left on that deal, and the Lions should consider moving him while they have the opportunity.
With Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, John Cominsky and Romeo Okwara emerging as a viable pass-rushing rotation, Harris simply may not return to a prominent role this season. He already had a lesser impact last year, recording just one sack in six games before landing on injured reserve with a groin injury.
While the trade market for Harris might not be strong, the Lions should be happy to get something in return for a player who probably isn't in their long-term plans. Dealing Harris would free up a roster spot for a player who might be part of the future, and it would save Detroit $3.1 million in cap space.
Green Bay Packers: Edge Preston Smith
Whether the Green Bay Packers want to admit it or not, they're rebuilding after trading Aaron Rodgers and turning the offense over to Jordan Love. Veterans like Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis are out, and a youth movement should be incoming.
This is part of the reason why Green Bay should consider trading leading sack artist Preston Smith (8.5 sacks in 2022) despite signing him to a four-year extension last offseason.
Dealing Smith would require Green Bay to eat $18.1 million in dead money. However, it would save $2.3 million in cap space this year and $2.5 million in 2024. The added savings could be important, as budding star and pass-rusher Rashan Gary is slated to be a free agent in 2024.
Gary is only 25 years old and can be a part of Green Bay's future. Smith will turn 31 in November and might not see the end of his contract with the Packers if he sticks around.
By trading Smith, the Packers could get a look at what they have in the tandem of Gary and rookie first-round pick Lukas Van Ness. It could be worth taking the dead-money hit just to evaluate the new pass-rushing rotation before Smith hits the market next spring—the Packers, after all, just ate $40 million in dead money to clear a path for Love.
Plus, as a still-productive pass-rusher, Smith would likely bring back valuable compensation in a trade that could be used to further build around Love and the new-look Packers offense.
Houston Texans: Edge Jerry Hughes
The Houston Texans have a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans and just added two key centerpieces in quarterback C.J. Stroud and pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. during the draft. Houston's future is much brighter than it was a few months ago, but this is still a rebuilding franchise.
As a team that isn't likely to do a lot of winning in 2023, the Texans should try moving 34-year-old pass-rusher Jerry Hughes. He was signed to a new two-year, $10 million deal last offseason but isn't likely to stick around after this one.
Getting a draft package to help aid the ongoing restructuring before losing Hughes in free agency would be logical. And the Texans should be able to get a reasonable return for him.
Though he's in the twilight of his career, Hughes is still effective in a rotation. He recorded nine sacks and 19 quarterback pressures last season, despite playing only 59 percent of the defensive snaps.
There's a contender out there that would love to have Hughes on its defense, and Houston should be thrilled to add to its future draft cache. As a bonus, moving Hughes would clear $5 million in 2023 cap space.—money that could potentially be used to but another offensive piece around Stroud.
Indianapolis Colts: DT Grover Stewart
The Indianapolis Colts, who won nine games two years ago, might not be rebuilding quite as much as Houston. However, Indy does have a new quarterback in fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson and could use extra capital with which to build around him on offense.
This is part of why trading six-year starter Grover Stewart should be considered. The other factor to consider is that Stewart will turn 30 in October, will be a free agent in 2024 and may not be viewed as an integral piece by the new regime.
Trading Stewart would also save $9.6 million in cap space. That's money that could be used to put another skill player around Richardson.
Sending Stewart to another team, likely a contender, should bring a fairly strong return. The market for defensive tackles is on the rise—29-year-old Dalvin Tomlinson got a four-year, $57 million deal in free agency—so Stewart's $9.3 million base salary is reasonable.
Stewart is also a productive defender, one who logged 70 tackles, four sacks, 12 quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery in 2022. The Colts could realistically expect a high Day 3 draft pick at a minimum.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge K'Lavon Chaisson
As previously stated, teams are often willing to take a flier on a former first- or second-round pick who hasn't panned out at the NFL level. The Jacksonville Jaguars should bank on that fact and try getting something in return for K'Lavon Chaisson.
The Jags drafted Chaisson with the 20th pick in the 2020 draft. Through three seasons, he has disappointed as a pass rusher, posting a mere three sacks and 24 quarterback pressures. He did record 50 tackles in his first two seasons but saw a diminished role last year.
Chaisson played only 18 percent of the defensive snaps in 2022, and Jacksonville declined his fifth-year option this offseason.
It's time for Jacksonville to move on. Chaisson hasn't worked out for the Jaguars, and he doesn't project as a key piece of a resurgent franchise looking to become a perennial contender. He's more valuable to the Jags as a trade chip than a back-of-the-roster depth piece.
Jacksonville couldn't expect a stellar return for Chaisson, but it should be able to get a pick or player back for a once-promising prospect who will only turn 24 in July.
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Everything you just read about Chaisson holds true for Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
The No. 32 pick in the 2020 draft has shown a few more flashes than the Jaguars pass-rusher, but he hasn't been the elite running back the Chiefs hoped they were getting.
Through his first three seasons, Edwards-Helaire has 2,199 scrimmage yards, 17 touchdowns and one Super Bowl ring. He's also missed time with various injuries, appearing in 13 regular-season games as a rookie and only 20 over the past two seasons.
The Chiefs, unsurprisingly, declined the fifth-year option on his contract.
With Isiah Pacheco establishing himself as a starting-caliber back last year, and Jerick McKinnon back for another run, Edwards-Helaire projects as a complementary piece, at best, in 2023.
Trying to get a pick or two back instead of losing the 24-year-old in free agency next year would be the sensible play.
While the market for an oft-injured running back wouldn't be high, Edwards-Helaire has enough dual-threat ability—and that fabled first-round status—that some running-back-needy team would likely be willing to bet on him at a bargain price.
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Hunter Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders front-office tandem of Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels began their rebuild this offseason by releasing longtime quarterback Derek Carr and trading star tight end Darren Waller.
If we're following the latest Raiders trend, and the money, wideout Hunter Renfrow seems like the next player to go.
Renfrow was given a two-year, $32.3 million extension last offseason, and the front office may already be regretting that decision. The 27-year-old was limited to only 10 games last season by a concussion and caught just 36 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. That's a far cry from the 103 receptions, 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns he had the previous year.
The injury played a role in his statistical decline, as did the arrival of Davante Adams. Ziegler brought in two former New England Patriots receivers this offseason, Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett, to pair with former 49ers and Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He then used a third-round pick on Cincinnati receiver Tre Tucker.
These new additions could further reduce Renfrow's role to the point that he's simply more valuable as a trade piece. He should bring a solid return from a team seeking a steady slot specialist, and Las Vegas would save $7 million in 2023 cap space by moving him.
Yes, this front office chose to pay Renfrow, but it didn't draft him. Ziegler and McDaniels seem intent on constructing "their" roster, and getting picks and/or players back for Renfrow could help them do exactly that.
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Keenan Allen
Running back Austin Ekeler certainly seems like the logical candidate here, since he was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason. However, we're going with wideout Keenan Allen instead, for a couple of reasons.
For one, the Chargers simply didn't land a viable replacement for Ekeler in free agency or the draft. They're hoping to get in on the Super Bowl race this season, and they're not doing that with an underwhelming backfield.
Secondly, while Ekeler has been awesome for the Chargers and has obvious chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert, he's also a 31-year-old receiver who battled hamstring injuries in 2022.
While Ekeler's contract runs through the 2024 season, his time in Los Angeles probably won't extend beyond that. The Chargers just used a first-round pick on TCU receiver Quentin Johnston, and he and Mike Williams are likely to be L.A.'s receiver tandem of the future.
Moving Allen now could help the Chargers because A.) it would net them something of value in return and B.) it could set them up for a palatable 2024 offseason.
The Chargers are projected to be $73.9 million over the cap next offseason. Getting under the cap will be tricky, and that's without factoring in Herbert's inevitable contract extension. Trading Allen would save just $1.2 million in cap space this year but would clear $23.1 million off of next year's books.
Los Angeles Rams: DT Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams are quite clearly rebuilding, and their offseason purge of players like Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd proves it. General manager Les Snead has to consider making an Aaron Donald trade the next step in the process.
Donald is 32 years old and coming off a season-ending ankle injury. However, he's still a very disruptive interior defender. In 11 games last season, he registered 49 tackles, five sacks, 16 quarterback pressures, a forced fumble and a rumble recovery.
Los Angeles could reasonably ask for a first-round pick and more for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
The Rams could also save quite a bit of cap space by dealing Donald, even though they would have to eat $59.5 million in dead money. A trade would save $13.5 million in 2023 cap space and another $5.7 million in 2024. The added cap space and the trade compensation would help Snead set up the next era of the franchise.
Donald, wideout Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford are the Rams' top potential trade chips. L.A. has already guaranteed Stafford's 2024 salary, and Kupp is a player the franchise might want to keep to aid its next quarterback.
Given how 2022 unfolded and the Rams' offseason roster movement, there's a very reasonable chance that Los Angeles is in the mix for a top quarterback prospect in 2024.
Miami Dolphins: RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
The Dolphins re-signed running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin in free agency before using a third-round pick on Texas A&M speedster Devon Achane.
Miami might not be done adding to its running back room either. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins signing Dalvin Cook, if he's released by Minnesota, is "certainly a real possibility."
With Achane in the fold, Miami already has a surplus of complementary backs behind Mostert. Not all of them will make the 53-man roster. Unfortunately for Miami, Wilson is probably the only one with any real trade value.
He was acquired from San Francisco for a fifth-round pick in November and went on to record 551 scrimmage yards and 5.1 yards per carry for Miami. Getting a fifth-round pick back for him wouldn't be unrealistic for the Dolphins.
Ahmed and Gaskin, who combined for only 90 rushing yards last season, aren't bringing anything close to that in a trade. With or without Cook in the equation, Miami must at least consider dealing Wilson despite having just signed him to a new two-year deal.
Minnesota Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook
Now that June 1 has passed, it seems not only possible but perhaps even likely that the Vikings trade or released Dalvin Cook.
While $2 million of Cook's 2023 salary became guaranteed back on March 17, Minnesota could still save $9 million in cap space by releasing him and $11 million by trading him. That's part of the equation. The other piece is that Minnesota appears to be ready to move in a different direction at running back.
The Vikings signed backup Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million deal this offseason, which is low-level starter money. Minnesota has also been auditioning 2022 fifth-round pick Ty Chandler and 2021 fourth-round pick Kene Nwangwu for complementary roles.
"Between Kene and Ty, there already seems to be a really nice competition brewing there," head coach Kevin O'Connell said, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "because both of those guys are having really solid springs and kind of showing their versatility."
Moving to a committee backfield would allow Minnesota to go younger and cheaper at running back, which makes perfect sense if the Vikings believe the soon-to-be 28-year-old Cook is nearing the end of his prime.
Since a release is a distinct possibility, the Vikings can't expect an overwhelming trade return from another team. However, they could get more immediate cap relief and get something back for a player they don't value at the current price point.
New England Patriots: QB Bailey Zappe
The Patriots took quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 draft and immediately got a Pro Bowl campaign from the then-rookie, However, New England went with an unproven play-caller in Matt Patricia the following season, and Jones regressed in almost every meaningful metric.
Along the way, Jones reportedly had friction with head coach Bill Belichick and the coaching staff, while some of the locker room support went to two-game starter Bailey Zappe.
"But the struggles on offense, I think there were some guys in the locker room that were like 'Let's go with Zappe.' Or 'No, Mac looked good today.' It was just a back and forth," former Patriots safety Devin McCourty told WEEI (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss).
The Patriots hired an experienced play-caller in Bill O'Brien this offseason, which should help Jones return to form. New England should consider doubling down on Jones by removing Zappe as a potential threat to his job security.
New England has other backup options in Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham.
As the old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you don't truly have one. While New England could consider moving Jones instead of Zappe, it would have a hard time getting fair compensation after his sophomore regression. Getting a middle-round pick back for Zappe, who was himself a fourth-round selection, wouldn't be as difficult.
Quarterbacks are always valuable, and Zappe showed promise, going 2-0 and posting a 100.9 passer rating. Belichick has a history of trading backups who have flashed—like Matt Cassel, Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo—and could do the same with Zappe.
New Orleans Saints: OL James Hurst
The New Orleans Saints used the 19th overall pick in the 2022 draft on offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who appeared to be the team's left tackle of the future. However, Penning didn't see the field until November because of a foot injury, and he made just a single start.
The Saints are still very high on the 24-year-old, though, and should finally get an extended look at him in 2023.
"The sky’s the limit in terms of what he can do," head coach Dennis Allen said, per Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. "He’s big, he's physical, I love his play demeanor. He’s athletic for a guy his size. We’re excited about the player."
With Penning set to take over on the left side, New Orleans should seriously consider trading James Hurst, who started 36 games for the Saints over the last three seasons. While he could be a valuable depth piece, he's also 31 years old and entering the final year of his current contract.
Because of New Orleans' propensity for kicking contract dollars down the road, the Saints are projected to be $77.3 million over the cap next offseason. It's virtually impossible to see a scenario in which Hurst returns, and trading him now would save $5.5 million in 2023 cap space.
New York Giants: RB Saquon Barkley
Let's be clear. The Giants probably aren't trading Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley. They just signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a $160 million extension, and they want to see him succeed.
Barkley, who logged 1,650 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022, can help Jones continue to develop.
However, it's a move that New York should heavily consider. Barkley is set to play on the franchise tag this season, and there's no guarantee that the Giants can keep him beyond 2023. The timing is also right for a trade, since Barkley proved that he is again healthy and a top-tier talent this past season.
The situation could change between now and the trade deadline, given Barkley's lengthy injury history. He's been a Pro Bowler in his two healthy campaigns, but the 26-year-old has been hampered by ailments in his other three.
Based on his 2022 performance, Barkley might yield a solid trade package now. The Panthers got 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks plus a 2024 fifth-rounder for Christian McCaffrey in October—though, McCaffrey is under contract through 2025.
If he gets injured or struggles early in the season, his value would plummet. The Giants have depth in Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and rookie fifth-rounder Eric Gray. If they get an enticing trade offer, they have to at least entertain it.
New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson
Let's be honest. Trading quarterback Zach Wilson wouldn't net the New York Jets much of a return. The second-overall pick in the 2021 draft has been a massive flop to this point, which is precisely why New York traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
Through two seasons, Wilson has gone 8-14 as the starter, completed just 55.2 percent of his passes, thrown 15 touchdowns, tossed 18 interceptions and posted a dismal 72.8 quarterback rating.
Yet, there's sure to be a coach out there who believes they can unlock Wilson's potential where the Jets have failed.
For New York, it would make sense to get something back for Wilson while it can. The Jets are virtually guaranteed to pass on his fifth-year option, meaning the 23-year-old is likely to depart after the 2024 season.
That might just line up with the timeline for Rodgers, who insists that he'll be around for more than one year.
New York is going to need a new quarterback after Rodgers, but it's hard to envision Wilson developing into "the guy" from the bench. The Jets have depth in Chris Streveler and Tim Boyle, and they should pull the plug on the Wilson experiment now.
Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Derek Barnett
Pass-rusher Derek Barnett has been a consistent contributor to the Philadelphia Eagles defense since being taken in the first round of the 2017 draft. Though he has never been a high sack producer (21.5 in six seasons) he has been a valuable rotational piece.
In 2021, for example, Barnett had just two sacks but had 22 quarterback pressures while playing 68 percent of the defensive snaps. Philadelphia signed Barnett to a new two-year deal last offseason, but he suffered a torn ACL in the season opener.
While the Eagles could welcome back Barnett with open arms, they showed last year that the defense is fine without him. Philly recorded 70 sacks during the regular season, ranked second in yards allowed and reached the Super Bowl.
It's a numbers game here, and the Eagles have talented edge-rushers in Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat. They also added Georgia pass-rusher Nolan Smith in the first round of April's draft.
To put it bluntly, Barnett is expendable, but if he's fully recovered from the knee injury, he could have some value to a team with less depth on the edge. There's a very real chance that he won't make the regular-season roster this year, and he'll be a free agent in 2024 anyway.
Philly should try getting something for Barnett in a trade and it can free up $1.1 million in cap space by doing so.
Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Cameron Heyward
The Pittsburgh Steelers are never truly rebuilding. Last season, for example, they rolled with then-rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and still one nine games. A run at the playoffs in 2023 should be expected.
Yet, it would still behoove the Steelers to at least consider trading standout defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. The six-time Pro Bowler is still a very productive player—he had 74 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures in 2022—but he's also 34 years old and has just two years remaining on his contract.
Pittsburgh will eventually part with the longtime starter, and the Steelers have been building depth for that moment. They used a third-round pick on defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal in 2022 and a second-round pick on defensive tackle Keeanu Benton this year.
As previously noted, elite defensive tackles have a lot of value in the current market. Parting with a couple of years early could net the Steelers a younger impact player or premium pick with which to build around Pickett. Trading Heyward would also save $15.9 million in cap space, which could be used to further build Pickett's supporting cast.
It's an option the franchise shouldn't dismiss as quickly as it reportedly did at the 2022 trade deadline.
Will a trade happen? Probably not. Heyward has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh and will likely finish it there. But if a premium package lands on Pittsburgh's table, the Steelers would be foolish to simply brush it aside.
San Francisco 49ers: QB Trey Lance
Desperate for a long-term answer at quarterback, the 49ers traded up to the No. 3 slot in the 2021 draft. They ultimately settled on Trey Lance and were prepared to turn the offense over to him last season.
However, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury just two games into the 2022 season. He watched as Jimmy Garoppolo, and later rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy, steered San Francisco into the NFC title game.
Purdy, who went 5-0 and posted a 107.3 passer rating in the regular season, may now be the 49ers' quarterback of the future. He's recovering from elbow surgery but is expected to compete with Lance for the starting job in training camp. If he's healthy, Purdy should be considered the favorite.
"I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he's probably the leader in the clubhouse at that," general manager John Lynch told reporters in March.
While the 49ers don't want to be left without an available starter, they signed Sam Darnold as insurance this offseason. They have to consider trading Lance now while he still has some reasonable value.
And Lance's value lies in the fact that he's an unknown. Right now, he can be viewed as a young dual-threat signal-caller with a high first-round pedigree and untapped potential. Should Lance lose the quarterback competition to Purdy or, in a worst-case scenario, Darnold, he'll likely be viewed as a bust.
Assuming Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan truly believe Purdy can be "the guy," their best move is to trade Lance before his value is completely tanked.
Seattle Seahawks: S Jamal Adams
The Seattle Seahawks have invested a lot into safety Jamal Adams. They surrendered two first-round picks and a third-rounder along with safety Bradley McDougald to acquire Adams and a fourth-round pick from the Jets. They then gave Adams a then-record, four-year, $70 million contract extension.
Two years after Adams signed his new deal, he remains the league's third-highest-paid safety in terms of annual value. While he has three years left on his deal, Seattle should try to cut its losses now.
Adams was a Pro Bowler in his first season with the Seahawks, but he has landed on injured reserve in each of the past two seasons, with a torn labrum in 2021 and a torn quad last year. He will only turn 28 in October, but it's completely fair to wonder if Adams' best days are behind him.
And if we're being honest, Adams wasn't even that great in his last Pro Bowl campaign. He had 9.5 sacks, which was impressive, but failed to record an interception and allowed an opposing passer rating of $104.7 in coverage.
Since arriving in Seattle, Adams has been a glorified linebacker who has neither lived up to his trade price nor his contract. Seattle might not get a big return for Adams following two serious injuries, but it could create $11 million in 2023 cap space while dumping the final three years of this particular financial albatross.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Devin White
Following the retirement of Tom Brady and the departure of players like Donovan Smith and Leonard Fournette, star Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White requested a trade. The Buccaneers have publicly stated that they will not oblige him.
"We discussed it. We’re not trading him, and we’ll go from there," head coach Todd Bowles said, per Scott Reynolds of Pewterreport.com.
It's a stance that Tampa should strongly reconsider. White is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and if this season goes poorly, the Bucs may have no chance of retaining him, barring the franchise tag.
The Buccaneers could also get a strong return for the do-it-all defender. White was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and recorded 124 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five passes defended and three fumble recoveries this past season.
The Bears got second- and third-round picks for Roquan Smith at last year's trade deadline, and Tampa should be able to get a similar package for White.
Trading White would also free up next year's franchise tag for a player like Mike Evans, who could be needed to support Tampa's next quarterback—be it Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask or a high 2024 draft pick.
Tennessee Titans: S Kevin Byard
The Tennessee Titans actually have a few players they should consider trading. After drafting quarterback Will Levis in the second round, dealing Ryan Tannehill and the final year of his contract could make some sense. The Titans could also capitalize on the value of star running back Derrick Henry before he becomes a free agent in 2024.
However, the Titans should actively try moving safety Kevin Byard. Tennessee asked the two-time first-team All-Pro to take a pay cut earlier this offseason, and he refused. Byard then skipped voluntary workouts, according to Nick Suss of The Tennesseean.
This doesn't feel like a situation that will simply resolve itself. While Byard missing voluntary activities isn't going to derail Tennessee's defense, there's virtually no chance that he gives the Titans the financial relief they want.
The best alternative for the Titans is trading Byard, clearing $14.1 million in 2023 cap space and getting a quality return from the deal. He'll turn 30 in August, will be a free agent in 2025, and Tennessee may be facing an impending rebuild.
Tennessee is projected to have $80.4 million in cap space next offseason but also has 18 players, including Tannehill and Henry, headed to unrestricted free agency. Reloading will be in order, and moving Byard now could help address the challenge.
Washington Commanders: Edge Chase Young
The Washington Commanders made pass-rusher Chase Young the second-overall pick in 2020. He flashed as a rookie, notching 7.5 sacks and being named Defensive Rookie of the Year.
However, a torn ACL suffered in 2021 has derailed his career. He's appeared in only 11 games over the past two seasons and has 1.5 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures during that span.
The Commanders declined the fifth-year option on Young's contract, and they may not be all that interested in re-signing him in 2024 free agency. The defensive line—headlined by Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat—is not a question mark.
Washington has already invested heavily in Payne and Allen and may be more interested in bringing back Sweat—who will play on his fifth-year option this season—than Young.
The Commanders are also set (to at least try) to build around second-year quarterback Sam Howell. Given Young's draft status and 2020 production, Washington could probably milk a Day 2 draft pick out of a trade which, in turn, could be used to further improve the offense.
Bringing back Young next season would be a luxury for the Commanders. Trading him while they have the chance would be more logical.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.