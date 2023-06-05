1 Player Each NFL Team Should Consider Trading Before the 2023 Season

0 of 32

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The NFL hasn't traditionally been a trade-happy league, but things seem to have shifted over the past couple of years.

We've seen legitimate stars like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams traded since the start of last offseason, and those are just the headliners.

For teams acquiring talent, the motivation is simple. They're looking for contributors who can help them win, either immediately or as developmental pieces. The reasons for moving a player can vary greatly.

Sometimes, trading a player makes sense for financial reasons. Other times, a player isn't a scheme or team fit and needs a change of scenery. On occasion, a player has more value as a trade chip because positional depth or overlapping skill sets simply make him redundant.

It's easy to put together a wish list of trade targets. Picking players for teams to consider moving can be a bit trickier, but that's precisely what we're going to do today.

Below, you'll find one player each team should consider trading before the fall and why. Some candidates are more realistic than others, but each of them should be under trade consideration.

