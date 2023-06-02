76ers Rumors: Danuel House Jr. Exercises $4.3M Contract Option Ahead of Free Agency

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for a summer that could significantly impact the future of the franchise, they don't have to worry about Danuel House Jr. going anywhere.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, House has exercised his $4.3 million player option with the Sixers for the 2023-24 season.

The 76ers signed House to a two-year, $8.5 million free-agent contract last offseason. They were the fourth different team he's played on since the start of the 2021-22 season. He was waived by the Houston Rockets in December 2021.

House signed a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks on Dec. 23, 2021. He played out that deal before getting another 10-day contract from the Utah Jazz, who wound up signing him for the remainder of the season in February 2022.

In his first season with the Sixers, House became a valuable piece of their rotation. The 29-year-old appeared in 56 games (five starts) and averaged 4.8 points per contest with a 47.2 field-goal percentage.

Despite his limited usage in the playoffs, House had one of his best performances of the season in Philadelphia's Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics. He scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 15 minutes.

Most of the focus in Philadelphia this summer is going to revolve around what James Harden decides to do. The 2017-18 NBA MVP has a $35.6 million player option for next season, but B/R's Chris Haynes has reported he intends to opt out of the deal.

The Rockets are expected to make a push to bring Harden back, with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto noting they will "aggressively" pursue him and potentially dangle the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft as trade bait to land another high-level player.

House is certainly not going to have the same impact on Philadelphia's success next season as Harden would if he returns, but he does give new head coach Nick Nurse a reliable veteran wing who has a 36.2 percent three-point success rate in his NBA career.