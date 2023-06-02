Yao Ming, Wlamir Marques, Penny Taylor Headline 2023 FIBA Hall of Fame Class

Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star Yao Ming, legendary Brazilian basketball player and coach Wlamir Marques and three-time WNBA champion Penny Taylor headline the list of 2023 FIBA Hall of Fame inductees.

FIBA announced the 12-person Hall of Fame class Friday:

Ming had a 13-year playing career between his tenure with the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association and Houston Rockets in the NBA. He was an eight-time NBA All-Star, won CBA MVP in 2000-01, a CBA championship in 2001-02 and three FIBA Asia Cup MVP awards.

Marques spent 20 years as a player from 1953 to '73 with four different clubs in Brazil. He won five medals in FIBA South American competition from 1955 to '63, including golds in 1958, 1960, 1961 and 1963.

Brazil won gold in the World Cup in 1959 and 1963 with Marques. The country also won back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in 1960 and 1964.

Taylor helped Australia win Olympic silver medals in 2004 and 2008, as well as a gold medal at the 2006 FIBA World Championship. She had a 19-year playing career from 1997 to 2016.

During her 13 seasons in the WNBA, Taylor won three titles and was a three-time All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury and Cleveland Rockers. She was also named to the All-WNBA team in 2007 and 2011.

The 12-person class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Aug. 23 before the start of this year's FIBA World Cup.