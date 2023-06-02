NHL Playoffs 2023: Updated Odds, Betting Advice for Stanley Cup FinalJune 2, 2023
NHL Playoffs 2023: Updated Odds, Betting Advice for Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in two different fashions.
Vegas used plenty of high-scoring games to navigate its way through the Western Conference bracket.
Florida relied on Sergei Bobrovsky's play in net and some tremendous defense to win the Eastern Conference.
The clash of styles makes the Cup Final fascinating from a betting perspective.
Vegas is a slight favorite at -125 (bet $125 to win $100) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the series, while Florida is +105 (bet $100 to win $105).
Bobrovsky is the front-runner to win the Conn Smythe Trophy for the best postseason performer. Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Eichel have the second- and third-best odds to win the Conn Smythe.
Tkachuk and Eichel are expected to play large roles in the series, but they will not be the only skaters to make an impact, and you can bet on which players will star in areas from goals to assists to shots on goal.
Series and Game 1 Price
Series Odds
Vegas (-125)
Florida (+105)
Game 1 Odds
Vegas (-130)
Florida (+110)
Over/Under: 5.5
Puck Line: Vegas (-1.5; +195), Florida (+1.5; -230)
Vegas is the favorite to win the series and Game 1 because of its home-ice advantage.
The Golden Knights will host Games 1 and 2 and then Games 5 and 7 if necessary.
Bruce Cassidy's team went 2-1 on home ice in each of its first three playoff series. It is 2-1 in Game 1s inside T-Mobile Arena.
Each of Vegas' series openers featured at least six goals, so if that trend continues, the over is in good shape. However, Bobrovsky is occupying the goal Vegas is shooting at, and that could cause some difficulty for the Knights.
Florida has not allowed more than three goals in any of its series openers this postseason. It also holds a 2-1 record in Game 1s.
The Panthers have not conceded more than three times in a single game since Game 6 of their first-round series with the Boston Bruins. A Florida win should be paired with an under bet because of that trend, while a Vegas victory is more likely to be matched with the over.
If Florida wins Game 1, it will probably become the series favorite, so if you believe the Panthers will take the opening victory, it is worth a bet on them to win the Stanley Cup now.
Conn Smythe Trophy
Sergei Bobrovsky (+210)
Matthew Tkachuk (+290)
Jack Eichel (+425)
William Karlsson (+700)
Jonathan Marchessault (+700)
Mark Stone (+1000)
Adin Hill (+1200)
Chandler Stephenson (+3000)
Aleksander Barkov (+5000)
Carter Verhaeghe (+5000)
Bobrovsky, Tkachuk and Eichel are the three clear favorites to be handed the Conn Smythe Trophy at the end of the Stanley Cup Final.
Bobrovsky owns a .935 save percentage in the postseason and his performances in goal carried the Panthers to this point. Tkachuk scored three game-winning goals in overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes to boost his Conn Smythe status. Eichel leads the Knights with 18 points off six goals and 12 assists in the playoffs.
Each of those three is expected to play a major role in the series, so it is difficult to see anyone with longer odds winning the Conn Smythe.
If Florida wins, Bobrovsky is the likely pick unless Tkachuk produces a high point total.
Eichel needs to keep producing points to hoist the Stanley Cup with Vegas and earn MVP honors.
William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault could take the award from Eichel if Vegas wins.
Marchessault has one fewer playoff point than his linemate Eichel. Karlsson had a pair of two-goal games in the Western Conference Final.
Eichel could still be productive in the attacking zone and lose the Conn Smythe if one of Vegas' other forwards explodes for a big series.
Given the dominance of Bobrovsky and Tkachuk, it seems more likely that the Conn Smythe would be awarded to a long shot if Vegas wins because the Knights have six players with 14 or more postseason points.
Eichel did not score in the Western Conference Final, but he did provide four assists. If he does not find the net again, another Vegas skater could make a stronger case to be the most valuable player, as could goalie Adin Hill if he outplays Bobrovsky.
Series Player Props
Tkachuk and Eichel top the odds chart for most goals to be scored in the series.
Tkachuk took the scoring crown in the Eastern Conference Final and is the favorite at +450 to score the most in the Stanley Cup Final.
Eichel is the second favorite at +550, but he is coming off a scoreless series.
Vegas' attacking depth may lead you to someone like Marchessault, Karlsson or Reilly Smith to be the highest scorer in the series.
Karlsson tied Dallas' Jason Robertson for the most Western Conference Final goals, Marchessault could benefit from Eichel's passing on the top line and Smith scored in three Stanley Cup Final games for Vegas in 2018 against the Washington Capitals.
Other players with Stanley Cup Final experience should be considered for series player props as well.
Vegas defender Alex Pietrangelo won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues. He is +1500 to record the most assists in the series. The defenseman had five assists against the Boston Bruins in 2019.
Verhaeghe, who came over to Florida from the Tampa Bay Lightning, is the fourth favorite to record the most goals. He has six goals this postseason.
Sam Reinhart, who is second to Tkachuk on Florida's postseason scoring chart, and Ivan Barbashev, who plays with Eichel and Marchessault on Vegas' top line, could be considered as long-shot bets for most goals or points as well if you want to veer away from the obvious candidates.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.