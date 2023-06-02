NHL Playoffs 2023: Updated Odds, Betting Advice for Stanley Cup Final

0 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in two different fashions.

Vegas used plenty of high-scoring games to navigate its way through the Western Conference bracket.

Florida relied on Sergei Bobrovsky's play in net and some tremendous defense to win the Eastern Conference.

The clash of styles makes the Cup Final fascinating from a betting perspective.

Vegas is a slight favorite at -125 (bet $125 to win $100) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the series, while Florida is +105 (bet $100 to win $105).

Bobrovsky is the front-runner to win the Conn Smythe Trophy for the best postseason performer. Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Eichel have the second- and third-best odds to win the Conn Smythe.

Tkachuk and Eichel are expected to play large roles in the series, but they will not be the only skaters to make an impact, and you can bet on which players will star in areas from goals to assists to shots on goal.