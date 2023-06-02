Bryan Danielson Doesn't Need A Title To Be Integral To AEW's Success

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Following Double or Nothing, Bryan Danielson entered a room full of members of wrestling media eager to ask him questions about his next direction with AEW.

The beloved indie wrestling legend was surprisingly humble and enthusiastic for a man who just competed in the most violent and haphazardous spectacles of the weekend. It's a perfect metaphor for his post-WWE career.

Every time we think we have The American Dragon figured out, he gleefully dismisses preconceived notions and goes his own way. There were so lofty ideas of what his run with AEW could look like, but it's hard to imagine anyone would've predicted his current career path.

Let's face it. As WWE's ultimate underdog, we're still protective of the 42-year-old's legacy. Longtime fans want him to have all the dream matches and secure all the storybook championship wins before he inevitably calls it quits. We want the happy ending we always felt he deserved, but it eluded him for whatever reason.

However, the Buddhists believe that it's the wanting that causes pain. This quote was Salvatore Moltisanti's cryptic warning to his nephew Dickie in The Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.

Are we projecting our fantasies on a massive star who has lived through the highest of highs and lowest of lows? Maybe this elusive title win that some of us are clamoring for isn't what he wants at this point in his storied career.

Anticipation For The First AEW Title Win

For the past year, some fans and insiders have questioned Danielson's booking with AEW. In fact, Justin Credible was the most recent name to chime in on the subject.

During a recent appearance on Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast (h/t Nishant Jayaram of Wrestling Inc.), the ECW star said, "I know Bryan Danielson very well, I mean he was one of the biggest stars on the planet just a couple of years ago, and they've done a horrible job with him."

Viewers praised his initial run as he produced some of the best television matches in the history of the company. After all, his first outing with AEW was his highly-acclaimed 30-minute classic against Kenny Omega. Then, The American Dragon faced several noteworthy opponents including Minoru Suzuki ahead of his world title feud with Adam Page.

The two created magic at Winter is Coming, but Hangman ultimately defeated Danielson in the rematch on the Jan. 5, 2022 episode of Dynamite. His first loss with the company didn't cause much uproar, but he has lost every title match since.

When CM Punk vacated the AEW World Championship after the debacle at All Out, most of us assumed his former rival would win the subsequent tournament to crown a new champ. Instead, Jon Moxley became the first wrestler to hold the mantle three times.

The technical savant seemed like the ideal challenger to dethrone Chris Jericho and restore honor to the ROH world title. However, The Ocho shockingly handed him three losses on pay-per-view last year.

His original loss to Moxley was understandable because it led to the formation of The Blackpool Combat Club. His work with Daniel Garcia eventually grew anticlimactic, but their matches helped to elevate the newcomer. Those losses to Jericho created doubt in his direction with AEW and left some fans disappointed.

The 60-minute Iron Man match from Revolution was the latest glimmer of hope for viewers hoping he would end MJF's reign of terror. The main event of AEW's first pay-per-view of the year was excellent. It lived up to the hype, but Danielson fell short of his goal again.

Rewarding Work

Considering the expectations and his failure to secure championship gold, it's easy to criticize his stint with AEW. Nevertheless, that's only one aspect of his time in his new home.

The Seattle native has still been a part of two of the greatest world title matches the company has ever produced. His hour-long encounter with Page and MJF will go down in history, and act as signature wins for both stars.

The Blackpool Combat Club is possibly the most unique and captivating stable we've seen in some time. The act makes exceptional use of Mox and Danielson's history with William Regal and references Japanese wrestling in such a refreshing way. Even more, it has been a successful vehicle to introduce new fans to Wheeler Yuta and revitalize Claudio Castagnoli.

His in-ring work with AEW speaks for itself. In less than two years, The American Dragon churned out some amazing matches, but that shouldn't come as a shock. One would imagine the lighter schedule and ability to work unrestricted enticed him to join the roster, but he has made the most of it.

Tony Khan has also allowed him to give creative input. According to Fightful Select, he will contribute to the upcoming Saturday show, Collision. That certainly makes sense because Danielson was a consultant on SmackDown when he was with WWE.

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Still, it's hard to tell how much longer he will continue to compete at a high level. Everyone wants to assign their fears and hopes to a man who successfully made us believe in pro wrestling storytelling, but that's a testament to his brilliant performances.

In truth, he isn't the leader of the Yes! Movement anymore, or a superstar fresh out of retirement clinging to a final run. No, his journey with AEW is completely different. His goal for himself and the company has changed.

If that wasn't abundantly clear yet, it should've been watching a wrestler who seemed at peace with his decisions after Double or Nothing. This wasn't the look of a man struggling to find his place in a company that didn't understand his worth. No, it seems like Danielson is enjoying his role in the latest chapter of his career.