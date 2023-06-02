X

    Jamal Murray: When Nuggets Play How We Want It Doesn't Matter What Opponent Does

    Doric SamJune 2, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 1: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets high fives DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Denver Nuggets after Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on June 1, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    After the Denver Nuggets cruised to a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Thursday night, they are rightfully feeling confident.

    Star point guard Jamal Murray told reporters after the win that the Nuggets know how much they can dominate no matter who their opponent is.

    "Once we play the way we play, it doesn't really matter what the other team does," Murray said.

