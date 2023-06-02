Jamal Murray: When Nuggets Play How We Want It Doesn't Matter What Opponent Does

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

After the Denver Nuggets cruised to a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Thursday night, they are rightfully feeling confident.

Star point guard Jamal Murray told reporters after the win that the Nuggets know how much they can dominate no matter who their opponent is.

"Once we play the way we play, it doesn't really matter what the other team does," Murray said.

