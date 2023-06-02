X

    Jimmy Butler, Heat Ripped for Shooting in Game 1 Loss vs. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

    Francisco RosaJune 2, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 1: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on during Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on June 1, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    It was a rough night for Jimmy Buckets and the Miami Heat.

    Coming off a massive Game 7 win in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Miami seemed to be carrying a lot of momentum from a hot shooting night going into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the well-rested Denver Nuggets.

    Any momentum didn't carry over as the team struggled for most of the night in a 104-93 loss to the Nuggets at Ball Arena.

    Although the Heat's key role players from the Boston series struggled mightily—Caleb Martin and Max Strus went a combined 1-of-17 from the field—Jimmy Butler didn't set the tone that his team needed in a game of huge magnitude.

    Butler, the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, had just 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and lacked some his signature aggression as Denver's stars shone bright. Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray combined for 53 points.

    Bam Adebayo led the Heat with an impressive 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. He just didn't get enough help from his costar.

    Miami shot 40.6 percent from the field and ended up 33.3 percent from deep thanks to some late, streaky shooting from Haywood Highsmith, Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent.

    Heat Twitter was a bit frustrated with the cold shooting night.

    4-17 shooting from 3 for the Heat. <br><br>60% FG shooting for the Nuggets. <br><br>Not a great recipe.

    Nuggets start off shooting 63% from the field. <br><br>Heat are 39%…2/6 from three

    Heat would be right there if not for some bad shooting luck. Thought they defended *well enough*

    The Heat are shooting 33.3 percent on non-restricted area 2s (11-33) and 26.1 percent (6-23) from deep.<br><br>If the Heat only have 14 field goal *attempts* at the rim in 30 minutes, you're not going to win many basketball games no matter who you're facing.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a>

    Right now the Heat are shooting the ball like none of 'em were drafted.

    Miami Heat shooting threes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsDEN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fk9q1uGp8W">pic.twitter.com/Fk9q1uGp8W</a>

    Bam Adebayo has 24 points and has made 12 of the Heat's 25 made field goals tonight.<br><br>Non-Bam Heat players are shooting 13-of-45 from the field (29%).

    Another issue was that Miami struggled to defend the Nuggets's dynamic offense for long periods of the game, falling behind by as many as 24 points before making several runs late to keep itself in it.

    Jokić was giving the Heat fits with another triple-double as he finished with 14 assists and 10 rebounds to go along with a game-high 27 points.

    All but one player in Denver's starting five finished in double-digit scoring.

    ⚒️ Slicing through the 🔥 defense<br><br>The duo of Murray and Jokic proving too much for the Heat off the pick and roll.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAfrica?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAfrica</a> <a href="https://t.co/utuQSnupRr">pic.twitter.com/utuQSnupRr</a>

    Miami defense after trying to guard nikola jokic <a href="https://t.co/bSGmxx7CWa">pic.twitter.com/bSGmxx7CWa</a>

    heat defense tryna guard Aaron Gordon<a href="https://t.co/9HmbIk4SKi">https://t.co/9HmbIk4SKi</a>

    Defense is what got the Heat to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> . So far the Nuggets have been shooting at a near 60% clip. Denver doing a good job creating switches on multiple actions. The zone that shutdown the Celtics hasn't been effective vs. this lineup. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heatculture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heatculture</a>

    Aaron Gordon against the Heat's defense <a href="https://t.co/NH1wo3vCBO">pic.twitter.com/NH1wo3vCBO</a>

    Miami heat defense trying to guard nikola jokic <a href="https://t.co/qy861XY2I2">pic.twitter.com/qy861XY2I2</a>

    Shooting percentages at the half:<br><br>Nuggets: 60 FG% | 46 3P%<br>Heat: 38 FG% | 24 3P%<br><br>That's the difference<br><br>Miami's poor offense is bleeding into their defense and Denver is taking full advantage at controlling the pace

    Aaron Gordon vs the Heat defense: <a href="https://t.co/azVZ7oghjx">pic.twitter.com/azVZ7oghjx</a>

    I don't even think the Heat are playing bad defense I just think the Nuggets are making everything. Even with hands in their faces their shots are going in.

    miami heat defense <a href="https://t.co/1S2f0SUDb6">pic.twitter.com/1S2f0SUDb6</a>

    The good news for the Heat is that their shooters seemed to catch a little fire toward the end of the game to bring the deficit to nine with a couple of minutes remaining, even with so many key contributors struggling.

    Highsmith was particularly impressive on both ends as he dropped 18 points and also did a good job on Jamal Murray defensively. He could be another ace up coach Erik Spoelstra's sleeve as they go deeper into the series.

    Perhaps even more importantly, the Heat only shot two free throws and were still in it late into the night. So, it's not all doom and gloom going into Game 2.

    Game 2 is set for Sunday night at 8 ET on ABC.