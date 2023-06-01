Lakers Rumors: Exec Believes Lonnie Walker IV Will Get Contract Worth $4-6M per Year

Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

After slipping out of the Los Angeles Lakers' rotation midway through the 2022-23 season, Lonnie Walker IV had a clutch performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, possibly earning him a substantial deal in free agency.



One NBA executive believes Walker's next contract will be worth between $4 million and $6 million, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

In a conversation with Scotto on Thursday's HoopsHype podcast, The Athletic's Jovan Buha said Walker's exit interviews showed the 24-year-old guard "wants a big role" next season. Walker is an impending unrestricted free agent who's at the end of his $6.5-million, one-year deal with the Lakers.

"I think he's in that $4-7 million range ... I suspect he'll end up elsewhere at a place where he can start or be a sixth or seventh man," Buha said.

"The $4-6 million range for Lonnie Walker is interesting," Scotto responded. "One Western Conference executive said that to me too."

Walker was selected No. 18 in the 2018 draft and spent four years with the San Antonio Spurs before arriving in Los Angeles. After he began the year as a starter, the Lakers' acquisition of Malik Beasley at the trade deadline helped bump Walker out of the rotation.

In the first round of the postseason, Walker watched the series' pivotal moments from the bench. It was not until Game 3 of the second round that he saw meaningful playing time.

Then, during Game 4, Walker scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to pull Los Angeles to a 104-101 comeback win and put the Golden State Warriors on the brink of elimination.

That performance helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals. It could also help earn Walker his next paycheck.