NBA Exec: I'd Worry About Taking Warriors GM Job, Dynasty Is 'Beginning to Crumble'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are entering a new era following the announcement that Bob Myers was stepping down as the franchise's president and general manager.



He is credited with helping build a Golden State dynasty that has returned six Western Conference championships and four NBA titles since 2014-15, the most recent coming in 2022.

Whoever takes over for Myers will have big shoes to fill.

It has only been two days since his announcement, but we already have a potential candidate for his replacement in Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Myers gave Dunleavy his seal of approval while speaking with reporters Tuesday, saying he would be a "fantastic choice" as his replacement.

However, one NBA executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney that any candidate should be worried about taking over for Myers:

"I think most people, if you're a young executive in this game and you're trying to go up the ranks, I would be worried about taking that Warriors job because it is like you are taking over the empire right as it is beginning to crumble. But Mike has the experience and the temperament. He is going to have to make some really tough decisions, and that is a tough way to come into this kind of job. First year and the to-do list is re-sign Klay [Thompson], figure out what to do with Draymond [Green] and figure out whether all your young guys are worth keeping."

Dunleavy was selected by the Warriors third overall in the 2002 draft and spent five seasons with the franchise. After his playing days ended following the 2016-17 campaign, he was hired by the Dubs as a pro scout in 2018.

The 42-year-old was promoted to assistant general manager in 2019 and took over as vice president of basketball operations in 2021.

The Warriors had a difficult 2022-23 campaign, finishing sixth in the Western Conference with a 44-38 record before being eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Golden State's loss to an L.A. squad that went on to be swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals has many wondering if the franchise's dynasty is nearing an end.

Whoever is hired as the team's next president and general manager will be tasked with keeping the club competitive while Stephen Curry remains on the roster.

One of the biggest decisions the new general manager will have to make this offseason comes in the form of Klay Thompson, who has just one year remaining on his contract and has an "expectation" that he will be "rewarded" with a maximum extension this summer, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Another tough decision will need to be made if Draymond Green opts out of the final year of his contract to become a free agent in hopes of landing a more lucrative deal.

On top of all of that, the Warriors will need to do some retooling if they hope to get back to the NBA Finals next season.