Nuggets' Bruce Brown Says Nikola Jokić Had Lakers' Anthony Davis in 'Shambles' in WCF

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown thinks Nikola Jokić had Anthony Davis out of sorts in the Western Conference Finals.

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Brown said the two-time NBA MVP had the Los Angeles Lakers big man "in shambles" during their playoff matchup.

Jokić came out of the gate with a statement when he had 19 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in the first half of Game 1 when he was primarily matched up against Davis. He finished with a triple-double of 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in the Nuggets' 132-126 win.

Davis was so baffled at what Jokić was doing he couldn't help but stare incredulously at the Nuggets superstar when he made a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter.

While the Lakers did adjust over the course of the series to have Davis act as more of a roaming defender when Rui Hachimura was on the floor, Jokić still did what he's done to everyone during this entire season.

Jokić averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists in the four-game sweep over the Lakers. He set a new single-season playoff record with eight triple-doubles when he put up 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the closeout Game 4.

Davis is rightly lauded for his defensive aptitude, but Jokić is operating at a different level than anyone else on offense. He's dominated the entire postseason and has the Nuggets four wins away from winning their first NBA championship.