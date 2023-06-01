LeBron James Rumors: Retirement Talk Came from Lakers' Closing Window, Frustration

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

A sense of doubt remains about the likelihood that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will retire this offseason, according to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.

"I haven't spoken to anyone who thinks [James] is retiring," Woike wrote Thursday. "The biggest reasons given to me for his comments after Game 4: fatigue from the season, frustration with getting swept and a reminder to the front office that the Lakers' title window is closing, keeping a sense of urgency in the foreground."

That aligns with previous reporting on the topic.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports wrote May 25 there was "widespread skepticism that James will truly hang up his signature sneakers before a two-year, $97 million contract extension has yet to begin."

ESPN's Dave McMenamin filed a similar account the following day:

"Beyond James' retirement decision—which could be a nonissue, with a source close to James telling ESPN on Thursday that he believes the Lakers star will indeed be back for season No. 21 and fulfill his contract—the biggest question facing the Lakers this offseason is figuring out what to do at point guard"

Maybe James reflects and feels a sense of accomplishment after having achieved everything an NBA player can. With nothing left to prove, he could easily walk away this summer.

The specter of a somewhat lengthy recovery from potential foot surgery may not be all that enticing for the 38-year-old, either.

In general, handling the physical rigors of an NBA season doesn't get easier as you get older.

Former NBA big man Etan Thomas detailed how Michael Jordan was getting his knee drained multiple times per week during his Washington Wizards run. Thomas described how the fluid in his knee produced "black tar goo stuff."

Still, it's not hard to see why James' noncommittal comments about his future following the Lakers' sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets have been met with a collective shrug. He'd be leaving a lot of money on the table, and he still seems to have a few good years left in the tank after he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.



Until LeBron files his retirement paperwork with the NBA, plenty of fans will be expecting to see him suit up in 2023-24.