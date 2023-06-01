DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Texans Reunion Interests WR amid Chiefs, Bills Links

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is open to reuniting with the Houston Texans, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brooks Kubena.

Hopkins spent his first seven years in Houston before his trade to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals released him last month after a trade failed to materialize.

Signing Hopkins would make perfect sense for the Texans as they move forward with C.J. Stroud as their quarterback of the future.

The 30-year-old would immediately become the best pass-catcher on the roster. He had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns across nine appearances in 2022, and his 79.7 yards per game were 10th-most in the NFL.

Even if Hopkins is no longer at his peak, he remains an effective wideout when healthy, and his presence would aid in Stroud's development as a rookie.

Returning to the Texans would require the five-time Pro Bowler to make some financial sacrifices, though. The team has $16.8 million in available salary-cap space, per Over the Cap, but Kubena noted that figure will fall to $5.7 million once Stroud and fellow first-rounder Will Anderson Jr. sign their rookie contracts.

Not only would Hopkins be leaving money on the table, but he'd also be doing so for a team that's in all likelihood going to be near the bottom of the league. Houston was 30th in Bleacher Report's NFL power rankings following the 2023 draft.

Joining a rebuilding club makes sense if Hopkins is able to receive a contract commensurate with his market value. Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens set the bar in that regard.

Conversely, joining a contender at the cost of his earning power would be worth it in order to chase a first Super Bowl ring.

Playing for a bad team and earning less cash doesn't seem to be a great bargain for Hopkins.