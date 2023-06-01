Celtics Rumors: Insider Thinks Some of BOS' Best Players 'Just Lost Focus' After ASG

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics nearly pulled off an improbable comeback after being down 3-0 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, but a blowout loss in Game 7 ended the franchise's title hopes.

The final game proved to be another in which the Celtics appeared to lack focus and intensity, which is reportedly something the team's best players had been plagued by since the All-Star break, according to The Athletic's Jay King and Jared Weiss.

"After the All-Star Game, one Celtics source believed some of the team's best players 'just lost focus,'" King and Weiss wrote. "While going 7-6 coming out of the break, [Jayson] Tatum, Marcus Smart and [Al] Horford all had negative net ratings, meaning the team was outscored when each of them were on the court. The Celtics defense was ripped apart with the starters in the lineup, a revealing development for a team so capable of shutting down opponents."

The Celtics posted a 42-17 record entering the All-Star break, but a 15-8 record after it as they struggled to get back into rhythm.

Tatum, Boston's best player, entered the All-Star break averaging 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 55 games. After the break, his scoring dipped as he averaged 28.4 points in 19 games, in addition to 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Celtics were even called out for lacking focus during the second half of the season and into the playoffs, with fans occasionally booing them off the court. NBA legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal also called the team out after its Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"This isn't about Philly. This is about the lack of focus with Boston," O'Neal said on Inside the NBA after the game. "I said at halftime when you mess around, this is what happens. There's no way without Joel Embiid you're supposed to lose to this team ever … they were messing around, they let James [Harden] get going and keep it close."

After reaching the NBA Finals in 2022, the Celtics were widely expected to get back to the championship round this season, but it became clear in the Eastern Conference Finals that something was off with the group as it lacked any sense of urgency in the biggest moments.

Boston enters the offseason with questions about how it can get this team over the hump with Tatum and Jaylen Brown still on board.