Report: Bronny James Scheduled to Make USC Debut Nov. 6 vs. Kansas State in Las Vegas

Bronny James is tentatively scheduled to make his collegiate debut for USC on Nov. 6 against Kansas State in Las Vegas, according to College Hoops Today's Jon Rothstein.

The 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James figures to be the most closely followed star of the 2023-24 college basketball season. The Trojans commit is the No. 22 overall player and the No. 5 combo guard in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class.



