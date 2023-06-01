NHL Stanley Cup Final 2023: Early Comments, Preview for Panthers vs. Knights

0 of 3

Sam Hodde/NHLI via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights will begin their second-ever Stanley Cup Final appearances Saturday.

Vegas made the more recent appearance in the NHL's championship series, as it lost to the Washington Capitals in its inaugural season.

Florida is playing for the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1996, when it was swept by the Colorado Avalanche.

Both teams have strong cases to win the series, and to do so in dominant fashion.

Florida rode its defense and incredible play in net from Sergei Bobrovsky to an Eastern Conference Final sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Panthers also received clutch play from Matthew Tkachuk, who will be locked in a battle with one of the NHL's other young stars, Jack Eichel.

Vegas overwhelmed the Dallas Stars with early goal barrages in the Western Conference Final. The Golden Knights outscored the Stars 10-0 in their Games 3 and 6 wins. Six of those goals occurred in the first period.

The Knights need to find a way past Bobrovsky to open the series strong on home ice. Games 1 and 2 will be Saturday and Monday inside T-Mobile Arena.