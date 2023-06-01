Zach Edey to Withdraw From 2023 NBA Draft, Return to Purdue for Senior Season

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Zach Edey isn't leaving unfinished business on the table at the collegiate level.

The reigning National Player of the Year announced he will withdraw his name from the 2023 NBA draft and return to Purdue for his senior season.

Edey took home every major individual award during the 2022-23 season, averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while leading Purdue to a Big Ten championship and No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Boilermakers' season ended in shocking fashion, as they became just the second No. 1 seed to lose in the opening round.

Despite his collegiate accolades, Edey is not considered an elite NBA prospect. He was largely listed as a fringe draft pick, likely to be drafted late in the second round due to his size but projected for a limited role due to his lackluster athleticism and lateral quickness.

While it's unlikely Edey will do much to improve his draft stock over the next year—he's not suddenly going to become a pick-and-roll defensive maven—it's hard to see him returning to Purdue having a negative impact. If an NBA team wants to take a 7'4" behemoth to play some backup minutes and provide high-efficiency buckets and rim protection, Edey will be a fit a year from now.

On the other hand, Edey's return will catapult Purdue to the top of the national title conversation in college basketball. The Boilermakers will be one of the sport's deepest, most experienced teams in 2023-24, returning 96.6 percent of their starts from last season.

Purdue will be banking on inconsistent guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer improving as sophomores, while forward Mason Gillis will provide Matt Painter a second solid senior in the starting lineup. Myles Colvin, a 4-star freshman forward, could also have an impact in his first season at Purdue.