X

    Zach Edey to Withdraw From 2023 NBA Draft, Return to Purdue for Senior Season

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: Zach Edey of the Purdue Boilermakers accepts the 2023 USBWA Oscar Robertson Player of the Year award during a press conference ahead of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal games at NRG Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    Zach Edey isn't leaving unfinished business on the table at the collegiate level.

    The reigning National Player of the Year announced he will withdraw his name from the 2023 NBA draft and return to Purdue for his senior season.

    zach @zach_edey

    RUN IT BACK🔄 <a href="https://t.co/oJfQTbX6SP">pic.twitter.com/oJfQTbX6SP</a>

    Edey took home every major individual award during the 2022-23 season, averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while leading Purdue to a Big Ten championship and No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Boilermakers' season ended in shocking fashion, as they became just the second No. 1 seed to lose in the opening round.

    Edey took home every major individual award during the 2022-23 season, averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while leading Purdue to a Big Ten championship and No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Boilermakers' season ended in shocking fashion, as they became just the second No. 1 seed to lose in the opening round.

    Despite his collegiate accolades, Edey is not considered an elite NBA prospect. He was largely listed as a fringe draft pick, likely to be drafted late in the second round due to his size but projected for a limited role due to his lackluster athleticism and lateral quickness.

    While it's unlikely Edey will do much to improve his draft stock over the next year—he's not suddenly going to become a pick-and-roll defensive maven—it's hard to see him returning to Purdue having a negative impact. If an NBA team wants to take a 7'4" behemoth to play some backup minutes and provide high-efficiency buckets and rim protection, Edey will be a fit a year from now.

    On the other hand, Edey's return will catapult Purdue to the top of the national title conversation in college basketball. The Boilermakers will be one of the sport's deepest, most experienced teams in 2023-24, returning 96.6 percent of their starts from last season.

    Zach Edey to Withdraw From 2023 NBA Draft, Return to Purdue for Senior Season
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Purdue will be banking on inconsistent guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer improving as sophomores, while forward Mason Gillis will provide Matt Painter a second solid senior in the starting lineup. Myles Colvin, a 4-star freshman forward, could also have an impact in his first season at Purdue.