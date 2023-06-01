Heat's Jimmy Butler on Refusing ECF Trophy after Celtics Win: 'I've Done That Before'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Jimmy Butler's goals are much larger than an Eastern Conference championship.

"I'm very grateful to be able to win the Eastern Conference, but I've done that before," Butler told ESPN's Malika Andrews. "I have. I want to win an NBA championship. That's the reason why they put this squad together. I don't play for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. I won't play for the Finals MVP. I couldn't care less. I play for Mr. O'Brien."

During the presentation of the Eastern Conference championship, Butler refused to hold the trophy with Bam Adebayo and said "I'll hold the next one," in reference to the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Butler has been the clear catalyst of this Miami run, putting on a historic scoring effort in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks and then leading the way against the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. While Miami has found unsung heroes—hi, Caleb Martin—this run is unquestionably a testament to Butler's sheer force of will.

The Heat will go into these Finals once again facing seemingly insurmountable odds. Nikola Jokić spearheaded a dominant run through the Western Conference for the Nuggets, who are -460 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.

That said, those odds are nothing new for Butler, whose whole career has been built on defying expectations.