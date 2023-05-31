X

    Celtics-Heat Game 7 Was TNT's Most Watched Eastern Conference Finals Game Ever

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 29: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat embraces Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics after round 3 game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 29, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    More than a few people watched the Boston Celtics try, and fail, to become the first team in NBA history to erase a 3-0 postseason deficit against the Miami Heat, ultimately losing Game 7.

    The most to ever watch an Eastern Conference Finals game on TNT, in fact:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Game 7 between the Heat and Celtics was the MOST-WATCHED ECF GAME EVER on <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a> 👏🔥<br><br>Averaged 12M viewers and peaked at 14.3M <a href="https://t.co/8vqw9nO9cB">pic.twitter.com/8vqw9nO9cB</a>

    Per a Warner Bros. Discovery press release, the broadcast "averaged 11.9 million total viewers on Monday night to deliver the network's most-watched NBA ECF Game ever—surpassing Heat/Pacers, Game 7 (11.6 million viewers in 2013)—and TNT's third-most-watched NBA game ever."

    Had the Celtics pulled off the feat, it would have been a monumental achievement. They became just the fourth team to force a Game 7 after falling into an 0-3 hole. But with Monday's loss, NBA teams that lose the first three games in a postseason matchup are 0-151 in their attempts to win the series.