Celtics-Heat Game 7 Was TNT's Most Watched Eastern Conference Finals Game Ever

More than a few people watched the Boston Celtics try, and fail, to become the first team in NBA history to erase a 3-0 postseason deficit against the Miami Heat, ultimately losing Game 7.

The most to ever watch an Eastern Conference Finals game on TNT, in fact:

Per a Warner Bros. Discovery press release, the broadcast "averaged 11.9 million total viewers on Monday night to deliver the network's most-watched NBA ECF Game ever—surpassing Heat/Pacers, Game 7 (11.6 million viewers in 2013)—and TNT's third-most-watched NBA game ever."

Had the Celtics pulled off the feat, it would have been a monumental achievement. They became just the fourth team to force a Game 7 after falling into an 0-3 hole. But with Monday's loss, NBA teams that lose the first three games in a postseason matchup are 0-151 in their attempts to win the series.